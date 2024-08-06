When blink-182 closed out Lollapalooza over the weekend, not everyone was happy.

The Daily Illini posted a review of the band’s set, which stretched for 24 songs, and the publication’s reviewer was rather unkind, calling the performance “cringe-worthy and repulsive”. According to the publication’s reviewer, blink-182 were “unworthy” of wrapping up Lollapalooza.

“Why are two older men, aged 52 and 48, respectively, who have wives and children, making jokes about sleeping with the other’s mother?” the review read. “The crude humour may have landed with some, but to continue throughout the hour-and-fifteen-minute long set was a bit much.”

As the reviewer also noted one third of the trio, Mark Hoppus, referred to Chicago’s Bean landmark as “a statue of your mum’s clitoris,” which drew the reviewer’s ire (especially at the fact members of the crowd found the remark funny).

“Unfortunately, their songs, lyrics and stage presence were not enough to make up for their excessively crude commentary,” the review concluded.

Did blink-182’s Tom DeLonge enjoy the review? Of course he didn’t.

DeLonge posted a screenshot of the review on his Instagram, writing, “Hahaahahahaa @blink182 ‘Why are two men who have wives and kids making jokes about sleeping with each other‘s mothers?’ … Oh my god, I’m dying hahaha fuck, I love this band.”

DeLonge’s comment went down well with fans, with someone noting, “Tell you’ve never listened to blink without telling me you’ve never listened to blink.”

Hoppus’ wife Skye was also a fan, writing, “Love this so much.”

If you want to see blink-182 in all their crude glory, they have a bunch of tour dates across North America and the UK between August and November (tour information here).

In other DeLonge news, the musician recently collaborated with Amy Shark on her latest single, “My Only Friend”.

Shark first revealed the collaboration’s existence in her Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover story last year.

In that interview, Shark explained that “My Only Friend” was written in 2018 and was previously titled “Alien”, but with DeLonge being closely watched by the US government due to his obsession with extraterrestrial life, the title had to be changed.

“He was like, ‘Hey, can we change the hook so I can be on it? I’ll show you,'” Shark said. “It used to be ‘You’re the alien in the room’. And now it’s ‘You’re my only friend in the room.’”

The release of “My Only Friend” saw Shark complete the trifecta of blink-182 collaborators, with the Australian pop star having previously worked on “Psycho” with Hoppus and “C’mon” with Travis Barker.