blink-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus has taken to Instagram to confirming that he is receiving treatment for cancer.
Mark Hoppus confirmed his cancer diagnosis in a statement, revealing that he has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment for the last three months.
“I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” Hoppus writes. “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”
Prior to sharing a statement on Twitter, the pop-punk hero took to Instagram stories. Posting a photo of himself in a doctor’s office, he wrote, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.” Hoppus has since deleted the post.
