Aussie hip hop favourites Bliss n Eso are shooting for the moon with their newly-announced eighth album.

The Sydney outfit, which Rolling Stone AU/NZ described as being at “the pinnacle of Australian hip hop”, is returning with The Moon (The Light Side), set for release on Friday, April 11th this year.

“For our new album The Moon (The Light Side) we felt it was important to give our fans an insight into the type of music we grew up listening to and that helped shape us into the artists we are today,” the group shared.

Today’s news also comes with the new rambunctious single “Party On The Moon”, which follows Dirty Heads-sampler “Vacation” and “Feeling Fly.” The fresh song features vocals that sound like a timely vinyl scratch, windows-down-on-the-space-car kind of beats , with confident rap.

Bliss n Eso teamed up with DJ Premier and Jon Reichardt on the latest single, paying homage to hip hop and its pioneers. The former created the beat, lending permission for Bliss n Eso to use it.

“Since Kool Herc back in 1973, hip hop has always been a party…. and the PARTY DON’T STOP!” the Sydney group explained.

They also experimented with Gang Starr’s boom bap”Full Clop” track to tweak it with contemporary production:”It was a pretty crazy and ambitious idea given the songs huge gravitas in hip hop history and we had no idea if DJ Premier would allow us to use the beat or if we’d even be able to get in contact with him.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Bliss n Eso have won three ARIA Best Urban Release, accrued nine ARIA nominations, garnered half a billion streams, and sold 50,000+ tickets in Australia on their album tour for 2021’s The Sun.

The Moon (The Light Side) is available for pre order now on exclusive Blue Moon & Blood Moon Vinyl, alongside limited edition merch.