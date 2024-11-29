Australian hip-hop heavyweights Bliss n Eso are back with their hit “Vacation”, which is primed and ready to be a summer anthem.

The track samples the song “Vacation” by Dirty Heads, a release that saw massive love across TikTok with a viral #vacation and #vacationtransition trend seeing 2.4M+ videos created using the original sound.

Bliss N Eso formed a friendship with the LA-based band, and following the success of the TikTok trend, the group took the sample and added their trademark rap style and production prowess to bring the song into a new dimension.

“Like the old saying goes… “when you love what you do, you won’t work a day in your life”. Bliss N Eso said.

“This song to us was just a celebration of going for your dreams in life, persevering through the inevitable ups and downs but never giving up – knowing it’s the journey and not the destination that is the most rewarding and fulfilling part. Life’s a beach… get your feet wet!”

“Vacation” comes not long after Bliss N Eso released their previous single “Feeling Fly”, a 70’s era funk track with an upbeat, infectious, driving beat underlaying Bliss and Eso’s trademark lyrical style.

Eso shared insights into the creative process, saying, “I personally love old soul funk music, and a song like ‘Feeling Fly’ allowed us to dive into that world completely. The beat and production made me feel like I was dancing under a disco ball in a pink mink coat

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The two singles are the first new music since the band’s hugely successful, multi-ARIA Award nominated album The Sun (2021).

The band don’t have any live shows or touring planned at the moment, but earlier in the year, they were big crowd favourites when they performed at the Hello Sunshine Festival at Carribean Gardens in Melbourne’s east.

Bliss n Eso’s “Vacation” is out now via Flight Deck / Mushroom Music.