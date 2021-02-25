Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Blondie are the latest band to immortalise their journey to new wave-punk stardom via the illustrated variety.

Having risen to fame in the late 70’s as a product of the post-punk, new wave scene when it was forming in New York City, Blondie shot to the top to become one of the most successful bands of the era, alongside others like The Ramones and Talking Heads.

If Debbie Harry’s 2019 memoir Face It, confirmed anything, it’s the fact that boy, we sure as hell missed out.

Now in 2021, the band are partnering with Z2 Comics to create a graphic novel which serves as an oral history of how the band was formed. It’s called Blondie: Against the Odds.

As per the book’s summary, it will be, “Combining an imaginative take on an oral history of the band, interspersed with artistic interpretations of 10 songs from their catalog, Blondie: Against the Odds captures the friction of NYC as the band fought their way to prominence, as well as the power and energy contained within the songs that fuelled their rise to legendary status.”

Over 180 pages, Against The Odds immerses us in the “grit and friction of New York City”, with artistic takes on ten of the band’s biggest songs – which we could only assume includes ‘Heart of Glass’, ‘Hanging On The Telephone’ and ‘Atomic’.

The book has been illustrated by John McCrea, as well as written by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti – both who worked on bringing DC Comics’ Harley Quinn back to prominence in 2013.

Against the Odds comes as a follow-up of sorts from Debbie Harry’s memoir: Face It, which she released back in 2019.

Looking forward, as per Clash, it’s set to be a big year ahead for Blondie. This year they plan to assemble their 2019 work in Cuba for a short film and soundtrack project, BLONDIE: VIVIR EN LA HABANA.

Watch the music video for ‘Heart Of Glass’ by Blondie.