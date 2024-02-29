The Blues on Broadbeach 2024 lineup has been expanded with the addition of three exciting and energetic bands.

One of Australia’s largest music festivals, Blues on Broadbeach is returning to the Gold Coast for four unmissable days of live music, taking place between May 16th-19th.

On the Sunday, Kurrawa Park will play host to a special lineup exclusive to ticket holders, led by New Zealand’s genre-hopping, party-starting group Fat Freddy’s Drop with their only Australian show of the year.

They’ll be joined by locals Tijuana Cartel, who The Sydney Morning Herald once hailed as “one of the most fearsome live bands in the country.” Sydney collective Boomchild will also perform on the Sunday (accompanied by some special guests), after impressing at BIGSOUND last year.

“After a quiet summer deep in the studio working on a new album, we’re very excited to get out, have a stretch and a play, and connect with our Gold Coast fans. This will be a blast before getting into the final stages of finishing our album. See you at the legendary Blues on Broadbeach!” say Fat Freddy’s Drop.

“Blues on Broadbeach continues to build a loyal tribe of fans who make the trek across the country and from overseas every year to enjoy four epic days of live music on the Gold Coast,” adds Festival Director Mark Duckworth.

“We wanted to enhance the festival experience for those fans, and attract new audiences as well, by offering a special ticketed experience featuring more incredible acts, this year we are stoked to showcase one of the world’s best reggae and soul live acts New Zealand’s Fat Freddy’s Drop. Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN “The Kurrawa Park Sunday Ticket will mean Blues on Broadbeach can continue to grow bringing more international acts to the Gold Coast for our audiences to experience and enjoy.”

The Kurrawa Park Sunday Ticket is on sale now here.

Blues on Broadbeach unveiled its initial 2024 program late last year, featuring three prominent US artists and two Grammy nominees.

Blues favourites Melissa Etheridge, Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton, Ana Popovic, and Eric Bibb were revealed as headliners in 2024, alongside returning Aussie guitarist and singer-songwriter Lloyd Spiegel.

More information about Blues on Broadbeach 2024 can be found via the official website.