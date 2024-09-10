The second wave of artists for Bluesfest 2025 has been revealed.

Organisers have today announced an all-Australian collection of acts for the beloved festival’s 36th and final edition, with the returning Hilltop Hoods leading the pack.

Joining the hip-hop trio are Bluesfest favourites Xavier Rudd, John Butler, and The Cat Empire. Rising stars like Budjerah and Miss Kaninna will also perform at next year’s festival, as will the Melbourne Ska Orchestra, C.W. Stoneking, and Kasey Chambers.

You can check out the full second wave of artists below.

They join the initial 20 artists that were announced for Bluesfest 2025, including Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover stars Crowded House, Vance Joy, Ocean Alley, Tones and I, and Brad Cox.

The final Bluesfest will be a four-day event, stretching from April 17th-20th of next year. The festival will again be held at Byron Events Farm, just north of Byron Bay.

“While this lineup focuses on our homegrown talent, it’s still a strong Blues and Roots announcement, staying true to the heart of what Bluesfest has always been about,” Festival Director Peter Noble OAM says. “I can’t begin to tell you how many incredible artists have reached out, wanting to be part of our final festival. Scores of amazing talents from across the country have thrown their hats in the ring.

“It’s a testament to how special this festival is to the Australian music community. As much as I would love to include everyone, there are only so many spots we can fit into one lineup.

“And for those of you eagerly waiting for the international artists, hang tight – we’ve got another announcement coming soon with some big-name international headliners and even more incredible acts. There’s so much more to come as we continue building Bluesfest into the unforgettable celebration it deserves to be.”

More information about Bluesfest can be found here.

Bluesfest 2025

April 17th-20th

Byron Events Farm, Byron Bay, NSW

All-Australian Artist Lineup

Hilltop Hoods | Xavier Rudd | John Butler | The Cat Empire

Kasey Chambers | Melbourne Ska Orchestra | C.W. Stoneking

Budjerah | Lachy Doley Group | Ash Grunwald | Kim Churchill

Miss Kaninna | The Beards | Velvet Trip |

FOOLS ROSHANI | Sweet Talk

The Memphis Three (ft. Fiona Boyes, Jimi Hocking & Frank Sultana)

Joining Rest of Lineup

Crowded House | Vance Joy | Ocean Alley | Tones and I

Gary Clark Jr. | Rag’n’Bone Man | RY X | Allison Russell

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram | Brad Cox | Here Come the Mummies (Exclusive)

The California Honeydrops (Exclusive) | Marc Broussard | Pierce Brothers

Taj Farrant (Exclusive) | Fanny Lumsden | 19-Twenty | WILSN

Cimafunk (Exclusive) | Neal Francis (Exclusive)