Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Bluesfest Festival Director Peter Noble OAM has announced that the 2021 festival will be permitted to go ahead following a COVID-19 safety plan.

In a statement this morning, Noble revealed that the NSW government has indicated that the festival can proceed if the current COVID-19 situation continues as it is.

“This is a great day, not only for Bluesfest, but also for the Australian Live Music Industry and our unrelenting efforts to get back to presenting Live Music Safely,” he said.

“Whilst our capacity, stages and campgrounds will be approximately 50 per cent of the numbers we have had in the past, it is great to know there is a future for our industry, and that we have been given the opportunity to present Bluesfest 2021 at a level not seen at festivals in Australia since the summer of 2019/20.”

Bluesfest 2020 was unfortunately cancelled three weeks out from kick-off due to NSW government orders. As a result of continuing restrictions, the 2021 lineup is now all-Australian.

Instead, international acts like Patti Smith, George Benson, Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, Larkin Poe, and The Wailers will perform rescheduled individual shows in April 2022.

The 2021 lineup includes homegrown talent like Jimmy Barnes, Tash Sultana, The Cat Empire, The Church and John Butler.

Noble revealed that the festival is currently 80 per sold out, with the Friday, Saturday and Sunday days all expected to sell out entirely.

“We will be inspecting the 150-page COVID-19 Safety Plan in-depth and will make a further announcement on how Bluesfest will be presented in a safe manner next week,” he said.

“What we can say is that the plan is created in a way where we can adapt to the requirements of the NSW Health Department should there be a need to create higher levels of safety for the public on-site, and, of course, we are also hopeful, that conditions will be further relaxed should there be no further community transmissions.

Noble also confirmed that masks will not be mandatory while attending the festival.

“There are so many people to thank who took part in working with us in getting to this point. The artists and their agents and managers, the media for their ongoing support, our suppliers and of course the Bluesfest Team who never wavered, well … only sometimes, in their conviction to produce Bluesfest at Easter (April 1-5) this year,” he said.

But number one is, our gratitude to the music fans, who purchased the tickets from the moment we went on sale and who will join us in making history as major live music events return in Australia.”

Bluesfest 2021 Lineup

Jimmy Barnes

Tash Sultana

Ocean Alley

Ziggy Alberts

The Teskey Brothers

John Butler

Xavier Rudd

The Cat Empire

Kasey Chambers

The Church

The Waifs

Jon Stevens

John Williamson

Ian Moss

The Living End

The Angels

Ross Wilson and The Peaceniks

Russell Morris

Kev Carmody

Troy Cassar-Daley

Briggs

Tex Perkins the Man in Black

Hiatus Kaiyote

Kate Miller-Heidke

Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald

Weddings Parties Anything

The Black Sorrows

The Bamboos

Chain

Backsliders

Ash Grunwald

Blue King Brown

Melbourne Ska Orchestra

Vika & Linda

Harts Plays Hendrix

Jeff Lang

Nathan Cavaleri

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission

Kim Churchill

Henry Wagons

Mia Dyson

Garrett Kato

Mama Kin Spender

Dami Im

Pierce Brothers

Emily Wurramara

Ray Beadle

Pacey, King & Doley

All Our Exes Live in Texas

Kara Grainger

Hussy Hicks

Roshani

Daniel Champagne

Little Georgia

Byron Busking Competition & Winners

Thursday, April 1st – Monday, April 5th, 2021

Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay, NSW

More info: Bluesfest