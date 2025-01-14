Byron Bay Bluesfest just keeps delivering the goods, and the 2025 lineup is shaping up to be no exception.

The latest artist announcement is packed with absolute legends, making us wonder if the Easter weekend from April 17th to 20th is going to be enough time to soak it all in.

Leading the charge is none other than Chaka Khan, celebrating more than 50 years of music (yes, five decades!) with an exclusive performance. Get ready to belt out “I’m Every Woman” at the top of your lungs because this ten-time Grammy winner is about to remind us all why she’s an icon.

But wait, it gets better—Toto is also on the bill. Yes, that Toto. The legends who gave us “Africa,” “Hold the Line,” and “Rosanna” are bringing their unmistakable sound to Byron Bay. Let’s face it: no one is ready for the singalong energy that’s about to hit Bluesfest when those anthems start playing. We hope the Byron Events Farm has reinforced its grounds because it’s going to be a stomping good time.

Christopher Cross is sailing into Bluesfest, and honestly, we’re here for it. The guy is a Grammy magnet—he snagged five of them for his debut album alone—and his timeless tracks like “Ride Like the Wind” and “Arthur’s Theme” are the ultimate throwbacks. If you’re not swaying along with a drink in hand when he performs, are you even at Bluesfest?

Adding a slice of the tropics to the mix is reggae sensation Maoli. All about good vibes and island grooves, their sold-out Australian tour this February proves they’ve got a dedicated fan base. If you missed out on tickets, Bluesfest is your shot at redemption. Trust us, Glenn Awong and his crew will have you moving like it’s a beach party in paradise.

Then there’s the Clarence Bekker Band. You’ve probably seen Clarence belting out soulful hits on those viral Playing For Change videos (200 million views and counting). This guy’s got charisma to spare, and his mix of funk, soul, and pop is the kind of energy that makes festivals unforgettable.

Representing Aussie talent with flair, Hussy Hicks are ready to show why they’ve been crowned Live Act of the Year at the 2024 Gold Coast Music Awards. They’re bluesy, rootsy, and just plain fun. Pair them with the raw energy of Eric Stang, whose résumé includes playing Jerry Lee Lewis on Broadway and jamming with Selena Gomez, and you’ve got some serious star power on the stage.

And let’s not forget the future stars: The Steele Syndicate and The Royals, fresh off their wins in the 2024 Bluesfest Busking Competition.

More information about Bluesfest can be found here.