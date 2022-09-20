The touring company for popular music festival Bluesfest has added four more Australian shows due to popular demand.

Byron Bay Bluesfest is a five-day event scheduled for Thursday 6th of April through to Monday 10th of April. The festival will feature Cat Empire, Gang of Youths, Xavier Rudd and many more artists.

The touring company in charge of Byron Bay Bluesfest, Bluesfest Touring, has announced additional shows with Lucinda Williams and her band, Steve Earle and The Dukes, LP, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram and Keb’ Mo’.

Lucinda Williams will be touring with her band on a double headline show with Steve Earle & The Dukes. Steve Earle is also a three-time Grammy winner. The two acclaimed artists will be performing a show together at Enmore Theatre in Sydney -which also marks their first ever coming together to perform in Australia.

And, Lucinda Williams and Steve Earle & The Dukes aren’t the only Grammy award winning artists with new shows announced. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram who won the 2022 Contemporary Blues Grammy will be performing headline shows in Adelaide and Sydney and five-time Grammy winner Keb’ Mo’ will perform a show with his band at The Factory Theatre, Sydney.

All of the artists will, of course, be playing Bluesfest Byron Bay on the 2023 Easter Long Weekend, from Thursday 6th – Monday 10th April 2023. Tickets are currently on sale at www.bluesfest.com.au.

Full details on the new Bluesfest touring shows below:

Lucinda Williams & her band and Steve Earle & The Dukes (double headline show)

Monday, April 3rd, 2023

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

LP

Saturday, April 1st, 2023

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, April 2nd, 2023

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne