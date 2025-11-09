The Bluesfest 2026 sideshows are here, with confirmed tours and gigs from major artists including Sublime, The Black Crowes, The Pogues, and more.
The iconic Australian festival is returning to Byron Bay next April, with a lineup led by the reuniting Split Enz (who also just announced an Australian tour), Earth, Wind & Fire, and The Pogues.
Local bands and artists including The Dreggs, Xavier Rudd, The Living End, South Summit, and the Pierce Brothers are also on the bill, with more to come very soon. Check out the full first artist lineup here.
Showcasing some of the lineup’s brightest stars, the official sideshows feature some debuts and long-awaited returns, giving fans a chance to catch their favourites up close and personal.
Announced today (November 10th), Sublime, The Black Crowes, Buddy Guy, The Pogues, Marcus King Band, Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, and Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew (with special guest Robert Randolph) will all hit the road.
See all shows and dates below.
Tickets to the sideshows will be available through presale from 11am (AEDT) on Tuesday, November 11th, until general tickets go on sale at 11am (AEDT) on Thursday, November 13th. Sign up for presale here.
BLUESFEST SIDESHOWS 2026
SUBLIME
Wednesday, April 1st
Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC
Thursday, April 2nd
Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW
Saturday, April 4th
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW
THE BLACK CROWES
Friday, April 3rd
The Forum, Melbourne VIC
Sunday, April 5th
Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW
Monday, April 6th
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
Thursday, April 9th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Friday, April 10th
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle NSW
BUDDY GUY 90
Wednesday, April 1st
Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
Friday, April 3rd
Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW
Sunday, April 5th
Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW
Monday, April 6th
Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC
THE POGUES
Rum, Sodomy & the Lash 40th Anniversary
Wednesday, March 25th
Fremantle Prison, Fremantle WA
Friday, March 27th
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA
Sunday, March 29th
The Forum, Melbourne VIC
Thursday, April 2nd
Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW
Friday, April 3rd
Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW
Sunday, April 5th
Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
Monday, April 6th
Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
MARCUS KING BAND
The Darling Blue Tour
Friday, April 3rd
Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW
Saturday, April 4th
Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW
Wednesday, April 8th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Friday, April 10th
The Forum, Melbourne VIC
Saturday, April 11th
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA
KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BAND
Ledbetter Heights 30th Anniversary
Wednesday, April 1st
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC
Friday, April 3rd
Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW
Saturday, April 4th
Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW
Sunday, April 5th
Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW
JERRY HARRISON & ADRIAN BELEW
Remain in Light
Wednesday, April 1st
The Forum, Melbourne VIC
with special guest Robert Randolph
Thursday, April 2nd
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
with special guest Robert Randolph
Saturday, April 4th
Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW
Sunday, April 5th
The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD