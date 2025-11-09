The Bluesfest 2026 sideshows are here, with confirmed tours and gigs from major artists including Sublime, The Black Crowes, The Pogues, and more.

The iconic Australian festival is returning to Byron Bay next April, with a lineup led by the reuniting Split Enz (who also just announced an Australian tour), Earth, Wind & Fire, and The Pogues.

Local bands and artists including The Dreggs, Xavier Rudd, The Living End, South Summit, and the Pierce Brothers are also on the bill, with more to come very soon. Check out the full first artist lineup here.

Showcasing some of the lineup’s brightest stars, the official sideshows feature some debuts and long-awaited returns, giving fans a chance to catch their favourites up close and personal.

Announced today (November 10th), Sublime, The Black Crowes, Buddy Guy, The Pogues, Marcus King Band, Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, and Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew (with special guest Robert Randolph) will all hit the road.

See all shows and dates below.

Tickets to the sideshows will be available through presale from 11am (AEDT) on Tuesday, November 11th, until general tickets go on sale at 11am (AEDT) on Thursday, November 13th. Sign up for presale here.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

BLUESFEST SIDESHOWS 2026

SUBLIME

Wednesday, April 1st

Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, April 2nd

Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW

Saturday, April 4th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

THE BLACK CROWES

Friday, April 3rd

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, April 5th

Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW

Monday, April 6th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, April 9th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, April 10th

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle NSW

BUDDY GUY 90

Wednesday, April 1st

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Friday, April 3rd

Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW

Sunday, April 5th

Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW

Monday, April 6th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

THE POGUES

Rum, Sodomy & the Lash 40th Anniversary

Wednesday, March 25th

Fremantle Prison, Fremantle WA

Friday, March 27th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Sunday, March 29th

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, April 2nd

Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW

Friday, April 3rd

Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW

Sunday, April 5th

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Monday, April 6th

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

MARCUS KING BAND

The Darling Blue Tour

Friday, April 3rd

Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW

Saturday, April 4th

Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW

Wednesday, April 8th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, April 10th

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, April 11th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BAND

Ledbetter Heights 30th Anniversary

Wednesday, April 1st

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Friday, April 3rd

Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW

Saturday, April 4th

Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW

Sunday, April 5th

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

JERRY HARRISON & ADRIAN BELEW

Remain in Light

Wednesday, April 1st

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

with special guest Robert Randolph

Thursday, April 2nd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

with special guest Robert Randolph

Saturday, April 4th

Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW

Sunday, April 5th

The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD