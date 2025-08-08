Alt-pop trio Blusher have made a dazzling debut in the Like a Version studio, with a heartfelt take on Kesha’s “Your Love Is My Drug.”

Taking the 2010 single for a spin, Lauren Coutts, Jade Ingvarson-Favretto, and Miranda Ward added their glittery style while keeping true to the party energy of the original.

Speaking to triple J after the recording, Blusher said choosing to cover Kesha was all but predetermined, as the pop star was “kind of the formation of our band.”

“We came together because of a shared love of Kesha deep cuts, so it just felt right,” said Coutts.

The cover also falls just days after Kesha revealed she is bringing her The Tits Out Tour Down Under next year.

Ingvarson-Favretto added: “There’s something about the shameless love of pop music that Kesha has really just always been an advocate for. It’s kind of our guiding light.”

Despite playing headline shows and festival sets after exploding onto the scene this year, Ward admitted the trio were “pretty nervous” heading into the studio.

“It’s definitely a different situation to our live show,” she said. ” When you’re in a sweaty club or a big festival, you can really go for it, and any sort of mistakes or messy energy only adds to the experience.”

“But in a situation like this, you just have to try not to be too perfectionist about it.”

Kesha’s influence on Blusher wasn’t the only to be shown on the cover, with Ingvarson-Favretto capping it off with the chorus of ABBA’s iconic hit “SOS” at the end.

The Swedish pop legends helped shape “LAST MAN STANDING” from their newly released EP RACER.

“Jade grew up performing in an ABBA tribute band with her family, and it feels like some of that nostalgia has melted into the DNA of this song,” said the band after the song’s release.

Blusher played the single as their original track in the studio, describing it as the “heart” of their latest project.

“It’s about doing what you love with your whole heart, and choosing joy in a kind of defiant and rebellious way,” said Ingvarson-Favretto.

The trio are set to tour North America and Europe across September and October before kicking off a run of five shows across Australia’s East Coast in November.

For more information on tickets, click here.