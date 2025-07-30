Kesha is finally going ‘Tits Out’ Down Under.

Her newly announced Australian tour kicks off February 19th at Brisbane’s Riverstage and includes stops in Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth. The tour follows her sold-out ‘House of Kesha’ headline show in Sydney and a major set at AO Live during the Australian Open earlier this year.

While there is no Sydney date announced for 2026, the pop icon will be in town during the Mardi Gras Festival period (February 13th until March 1st) — Tone Deaf has reached out to DAL for comment.

The North American leg of ‘The Tits Out Tour’ is currently selling out arenas and amphitheatres across the continent, with fans — aka her “Animals” — flocking to celebrate the arrival of her new album, . (Period.), released via Kesha Records on July 4th.

Artist pre-sale tickets for the Australian dates go live Tuesday, August 5th at 10am local time, followed by a promoter pre-sale on Wednesday, August 6th, and Spotify pre-sale on Thursday, August 7th. General on-sale begins Friday, August 8th at 10am (local). All tour and ticket info is available via keshaofficial.com/tour, destroyalllines.com, and xiiitouring.com.

Kesha’s sixth studio album, (Period.), dropped on July 4th to critical acclaim and streaming success. The self-produced, self-written 11-track record marks a bold, unfiltered declaration of artistic freedom for the two-time GRAMMY nominee.

More than just a pop album, . is “a frisky pop record that delights in throwing things at the wall and seeing what sticks,” according to Rolling Stone. It features fan favourites like “RED FLAG.” and “THE ONE.” — the latter debuting at No. 1 on Apple Music across all genres in the US, and “BOY CRAZY.” which racked up nearly 1.5 million views on YouTube in its first week.

Kesha has long been a force in the pop world, with more than 3 billion streams, 10 Top 10 singles, four #1 tracks on Top 40 radio, and two chart-topping albums. She’s also an outspoken advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and animal welfare.

Her previous album, 2023’s Gag Order, earned global praise and was named Album of the Year by The Arts Desk, while also appearing on year-end lists from Rolling Stone, PopMatters, The Independent, Slant, and The Sunday Times.

Now, after years of evolution and reclamation, Kesha is back on her own terms and ready to bring her glitter-soaked, punk-spirited live show to Aussie fans. “So saturate yourself in glitter and get your tits out, Australia!”

Kesha 2026 Australian Tour

Presented by Destroy All Lines and XIII Touring



Artist Pre-sale: Tuesday, August 5th, 10am local

Promoter Pre-sale: Wednesday, August 6th, 10am local

Spotify Pre-sale: Thursday, August 7th, 10am local

General On-Sale: Friday, August 8th, 10am local

For tickets and more, visit keshaofficial.com/tour, destroyalllines.com, or xiiitouring.com

Thursday, February 19th

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, February 22nd

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, February 24th

AEC Arena, Adelaide SA

Thursday, February 26th

Perth HPC, Perth WA