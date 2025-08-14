Blusher are gaining momentum with their latest EP, Racer, as the Melbourne alt-pop trio continues to expand their international presence.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Miranda Ward, Lauren Coutts, and Jade Ingvarson-Favretto spoke about life on the move while building their profile overseas. With Los Angeles as their current base, Ward said, “We’ve got six more weeks here… we travel so much these days. We’ve just embraced living out of a suitcase now.”

Much of Racer was written during a three-month stretch in LA, where the group immersed themselves in the city’s creative scene. “There’s this season when all the Swedish songwriters are in town,” Ward said. “It’s super collaborative. We’ve learned something from everyone.”

The trio has also been touring heavily. Following a North American tour supporting Swedish duo NOTD, Blusher have tested new material live, gauging audience reactions before releasing songs. Ward explained, “It’s great to try songs out before releasing them. It’s always unexpected which ones people respond to.”

Blusher’s music combines alt-pop, nostalgic synths, and club-ready hooks.“Pop music is what I go to when I need energy,” Coutts said, describing the concept behind Racer, which she and her bandmates have framed as “music as a sport.” Ingvarson-Favretto added, “There’s this line, ‘Doing it for the love of the sport,’ and we love that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the group spoke about their expanding international reach Ward said, “It used to be people we met at shows messaging us. Now we’re getting DMs from places we haven’t even been to yet, asking us to come play. We’re like, ‘Cool, let’s do it.’”

Since forming in 2021, Blusher have steadily expanded their reach, performing internationally and signing with Atlantic Records in the US and Warner Music in Australia.

They recently made their debut for triple j’s Like a Version, covering Kesha’s “Your Love is My Drug”.