Content Warning: This article about Bob Dylan discusses sexual abuse. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

The timeline of alleged sexual assault as per the lawsuit currently filed against Bob Dylan aren’t aligning.

The lawsuit against Dylan was filed last Friday, August 13th, in New York.

In the suit, Dylan is accused of grooming and abusing her for several weeks between April and May 1965 — when Dylan was then 23 or 24 years old. With some alleged incidents taking place in his Chelsea Hotel apartment in New York.

At the time she was 12 years of age and is currently 68 years of age.

In a statement she said, “Bob Dylan, over a six-week period between April and May of 1965 befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff.”

J.C. then goes onto accuse Dylan of grooming her with drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence.

She stated that he would, “lower [J.C.’s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.”

As per Consequence it has now been found that the period of time referenced in the lawsuit does not match with the public records which document Dylan’s movements at the time.

The months of April and May of 1965 were particularly busy ones for Dylan, leaving barely any room for downtime at the Chelsea Hotel in New York.

According to his biographer, Clinton Heylin he recalls Dylan being pretty much fully booked, with tours of North America, as well as London, mixed in with visits to Los Angeles, as well as pulling up to Woodstock too.

A documentary crew were also filming footage for Don’t Look Back. Dylan was also accompanied by Sarah Lownds who was at the time, pregnant with their son, Jesse.

J.C.s lawyer has issued a statement on the timeline issues, saying that, “We stand by the pleading.”

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.