Rapper B.o.B has been named in a lawsuit worth $3 million USD (approx. $4.1 million AUD) by his former managers claiming unpaid royalties.

Rapper B.o.B is being sued for $3 million USD (approx. $4.1 million AUD) by his former managers. B.o.B‘s former managers claim that the rapper owes them a significant amount according to a contractual obligations.

According to documents obtained by TMZ Hip-hop, Round Hill Music and Artists Rights Management claim B.o.B did not pay them royalties for certain songs he performed live. The two companies claim that the rapper was to ‘hand over certain royalties associated with public performances of his tunes’ under a contract that he had signed in 2017.

“In an intentional violation of the assignment agreement, defendants have prevented plaintiffs from collecting the royalties that plaintiffs are contractually entitled to collect,” Round Hill’s lawyers said in a statement.

In the deals mentioned in the suit, one pertains to the “all right, title and interest to collect certain royalties from the public performance of all sound recordings featuring Bobby Ray Simmons, Jr.”

Round Hill is also claiming a “first-priority security interest in certain rights associated with the sound recording performance rights and revenues.”

While the agencies did not name the exact tracks for which B.o.B owes royalties, the lawsuit mentions his touring agency. The documents also state that the rapper has 20 days to respond, failing which he may get a default judgement.

The rapper, however, claims that he was unaware of any such contract.

In a statement issued to TMZ Hip Hop, B.o.B. said: “I have not seen the lawsuit but am aware my former manager had entered into agreements without my knowledge. I take my business seriously and look forward to getting to the truth of what happened.”

