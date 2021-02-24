Get the latest Rap news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox

After a six-year long stint in lock-up, Flatbush rapper Bobby Shmurda has officially been released from prison.

On the night before Shmurda’s release, Quavo told Billboard that he would personally be picking up Shmurda himself. In a private jet no less.

He said, “I’m going to get my guy. I’m personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda. I’m bout to go get him. I’m gonna let him show you how I’m gonna pick him up, yessir. It’s gonna be big.”

A man of his word, Quavo did just that.

Shmurda’s arrest in 2014 was made in connection with what prosecutors claimed was his leading role in the GS9 gang, an East Flatbush offshoot of the Crips. At the time, Shmurda was 19 and had just signed a seven-figure, multi-album deal with Epic Records.

Pre-arrest, Shmurda was also working on a collaborative mixtape with Migos titled Shmigo Gang.

The rapper had previously applied for parole back in September last year, however that appeal was denied. Then on December 11th, the court ordered he serve his maximum sentence in prison.

In a turn of events, Shmurda’s release from prison came early, as a result of the Department of Corrections issuing a review on Shmurda and restoring his credit for “good institutional behaviour”.

This made him eligible for conditional release yesterday, on February 23rd.

Upon his release, Shmurda took to Instagram to share a post celebrating his release from prison. The post featured a five-minute clip from Abel Ferrara’s 1990 film King Of New York.

Shmurda captioned the post, “How the fuc y’all forget about me.”

As reported by Complex, Shmurda will serve the remainder of his sentence under community supervision until February 23rd, 2026.

While Shmurda will be serving the rest of his sentence on parole, we can only wonder how soon he’ll be dropping brand new music.

Watch ‘Hot Boy’ by Bobby Shmurda.