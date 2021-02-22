Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Flatbush rapper Bobby Shmurda is set to be released from prison in New York tomorrow.

Shmurda, 26, whose legal name is Ackquille Pollard, rose to the highest echelons of virility with his 2014 song ‘Hot Boy.’ Pollard was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and weapons possession in October 2016.

The arrest was made in connection with what prosecutors claimed was his leading role in the GS9 gang, an East Flatbush offshoot of the Crips.

Shmurda applied for parole back in September, an appeal that was denied. On December 11th, the court ordered he serve his maximum sentence in prison.

Last month, the Department of Corrections issued a review on Shmurda, restoring his credit for “good institutional behaviour”, making him eligible for conditional release on February 23rd — with the rest of his sentence to be served on parole.

Check out ‘Hot Boy’ by Bobby Shmurda:

Prior to his December 2014 arrest at a Manhattan recording studio, Shmurda was in the precipice of hip-hop domination. His single ‘Hot Boy’ spawned the viral dance of the year, his trademark “Schmoney Dance”, which would go on to be performed by Beyoncé.

Shmurda, then 19, had just signed a seven-figure, multi-album deal with Epic Records.

Shmurda took to Instagram earlier today to share a post celebrating his release from prison. The post featured a five-minute scene from Abel Ferrara’s 1990 film King Of New York, in which the Christopher Walken-portrayed drug lord Frank White leaves Rikers Island.

“How the fuc y’all forget about me,” Shmurda wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Shmurda (@realbobbyshmurdags9)

As Billboard report, Migos rapper Quavo will pick up Bobby personally from prison.

“I’m going to get my guy,” the frontman said. “I’m personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda. I’m bout to go get him. I’m gonna let him show you how I’m gonna pick him up, yessir. It’s gonna be big.”