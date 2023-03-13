Australian indie rock band Camp Cope gave their final performance together at Brunswick Music Festival over the weekend.

The trio played two intimate shows at Estonian House as part of the Brunswick Music Festival on Saturday, 11th March. The first show was all-ages matinee while the second was an evening show that saw support from Barkaa.

The band performed a range of fan-favourites from their three studio albums, including ‘Done’, ‘Keep Growing’, ‘Jet Fuel Can’t Melt Steel Beams’ and ‘Lost (Season One)’. The set culminated with ‘The Opener’ from their 2018 release, How to Socialise & Make Friends, which encapsulates their empowering message of women’s rights and inclusivity.

After playing their final show, the women shared an image of themselves with flowers and captioned the pic: “thank you Melbourne we love you ❣️”/

Last month, fans were left shocked and upset when Camp Cope announced that they were breaking up after seven years together in an Instagram post.

The band took to their IG to share the sad news with a story that “read RIP Camp Cope 2016-2023”, and it was accompanied by a picture of the band.

Camp Cope also shared a post on their grid with the elusive caption, “this is a special one – our LAST EVER Naarm/Melbourne show @brunswickmusicfest with the incredible @barkaa__ can’t think of a more fitting farewell x photo by @kanye_lens CAMP COPE 2015-2023”.

Moments after their original post, the band reposted a story from Ben Lee with the caption, “Sad news, but with everything @campcope has done, integrity fully intact.”