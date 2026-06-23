Bodyjar have shared a new single.
The legendary Melbourne punk rock band have dropped “Sound of the Stereo” (listen below).
“Being in my late 40s and having three boys, two of them teenagers, watching them growing up has brought up a lot of memories from our young days,” guitarist Tom Read explains.
“The shit we used to do. How absolutely glued to the stereo I was. Making compilation tapes. Riding around with mates on our BMX’s and just goofing off. Now the kids make playlists on their Spotify accounts that I pay for instead of recording the songs illegally off the radio, they don’t even have to pedal their bikes like we used to.!!!”
In other Bodyjar news, the band are hitting the road this July and August to celebrate 25 years of their fourth album, How It Works.
Released in 2000, How It Works peaked in the top 20 on the ARIA charts. One of the standout tracks, “Not the Same”, featured in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 soundtrack.
Bodyjar will celebrate their album at shows in Newcastle, Sydney, Gold Coast, Adelaide, Margaret River, and more towns and cities around the country over the next two months, with the tour culminating at The Last Chance in Melbourne on August 1st (see full dates below).
Bodyjar’s “Sound of the Stereo” is out now.
Bodyjar How It Works 25th Anniversary Tour
Ticket information available here
Thursday 9 July – King Street Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW
Friday 10 July – Crowbar, Sydney, NSW
Saturday 11 July – Waves, Wollongong, NSW
Thursday 16 July – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD
Friday 17 July – Crowbar, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday 18 July – Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach, QLD
Thursday 23 July – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA
Friday 24 July – Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, WA
Saturday 25 July – The River, Margaret River, WA
Friday 31 July – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, VIC
Saturday 1 August – The Last Chance 10th Birthday, Melbourne, VIC