Bodyjar have shared a new single.

The legendary Melbourne punk rock band have dropped “Sound of the Stereo” (listen below).

“Being in my late 40s and having three boys, two of them teenagers, watching them growing up has brought up a lot of memories from our young days,” guitarist Tom Read explains.

“The shit we used to do. How absolutely glued to the stereo I was. Making compilation tapes. Riding around with mates on our BMX’s and just goofing off. Now the kids make playlists on their Spotify accounts that I pay for instead of recording the songs illegally off the radio, they don’t even have to pedal their bikes like we used to.!!!”

In other Bodyjar news, the band are hitting the road this July and August to celebrate 25 years of their fourth album, How It Works.

Released in 2000, How It Works peaked in the top 20 on the ARIA charts. One of the standout tracks, “Not the Same”, featured in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 soundtrack.

Bodyjar will celebrate their album at shows in Newcastle, Sydney, Gold Coast, Adelaide, Margaret River, and more towns and cities around the country over the next two months, with the tour culminating at The Last Chance in Melbourne on August 1st (see full dates below).

Bodyjar’s “Sound of the Stereo” is out now.

Bodyjar How It Works 25th Anniversary Tour