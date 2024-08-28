Boiler Room, the globally renowned music platform known for its electrifying club culture events, is finally making its much-anticipated debut in Brisbane (Meanjin).

The event, which has been the subject of intense speculation and growing demand, will take place at the Brisbane Showgrounds on Saturday, November 16th.

Presented by MG Live, Boiler Room: Meanjin promises a still-to-be-announced lineup featuring some of Australia’s most exciting selectors, alongside internationally acclaimed DJs.

Tickets for this landmark event will go on sale at 3:00 PM AEST on Thursday, September 5th. However, for those eager to ensure their place, priority access tickets are available through a sign-up process on the official Boiler Room website.

The Brisbane debut is more than just a party; it’s a cultural moment. Boiler Room began in 2010 with a simple webcam in London, and has grown into an independent cultural powerhouse. It’s hosted over 8,000 performances by more than 5,000 artists across 200 cities, reaching a staggering 283 million people each month.

EDM music festivals being some of the strongest performers in Australia. According to a Soundcheck report released in April by Creative Australia, electronic dance music is king, accounting for almost one in four music festivals in Australia (23% of festivals), ahead of rock (21%), country (19%) and indie (17%).

BOILER ROOM: BRISBANE (MEANJIN)

Expo Place 1, Brisbane Showgrounds

Saturday, November 16th

2:00 PM to 10:00 PM AEDT

Tickets on sale from 3:00 PM AEST, Thursday, September 5th

Sign up for priority ticket access at www.boilerroom.tv