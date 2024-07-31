The lineup for Boiler Room: Sydney is here.

Boiler Room is set to return to Sydney on Saturday, December 7th, with its largest Australian event to date. The venue is Munro Warehouse at Sydney Showground, where the event will run from 2pm to 11pm AEDT.

This year’s edition marks a major expansion for Boiler Room in Australia. For the first time, the event will feature two stages, offering distinct musical experiences. And with two stages comes even more artists than before.

Announced today, star DJs and producers including Anna Lunoe, Nina Las Vegas, Bad Boombox, and Club Angel will play at Boiler Room: Sydney.

Techno duo X CLUB., London-based I. JORDAN, genre-hopping IMOGEN, and German producer Mischluft are some of the other names on the bill.

Check out the full Boiler Room: Sydney lineup below.

Tickets go on sale at 3pm AEST on Thursday, August 1st. Given that both Melbourne events sold out in three minutes this year, tickets are likely to sell out quickly.

The Sydney event is part of Boiler Room’s World Tour, which spans 25 cities globally. The tour focuses on showcasing both emerging talent and established names in electronic music, as part of Boiler Room’s commitment to supporting artists at various stages of their careers.

Since its inception in 2010, Boiler Room has grown from a London-based webcam stream to a global platform.

It now boasts an archive of over 8000 performances by more than 5000 artists across 200 cities, reaching a monthly audience exceeding 283 million. This growth underscores Boiler Room’s significant impact on the electronic music scene and its role in bridging local dance floors with global audiences.

The expansion to a two-stage format in Sydney represents a new chapter for Boiler Room in Australia. It offers ravers the chance to experience a smorgasbord of electronic music genres and styles within a single event while also providing opportunities for local and international artists to showcase their talents to a diverse audience.

For more information, visit: www.boilerroom.tv

BOILER ROOM: SYDNEY

Tickets on sale from 3pm AEST, Thursday, August 1st.

Saturday, December 7th (2pm-11pm AEDT)

Munro Warehouse, Sydney Showground

Lineup

Anna Lunoe | IMOGEN | Nina Las Vegas

Mincy | Moktar | Surusinghe | Arthi

Bad Boombox | salllvage | Skin on Skin

X CLUB. | Yikes | Club Angel

Mischluft | FUKHED | I. JORDAN | Dr. Rubinstein