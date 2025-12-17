Fuzzy has cancelled its planned New Year’s Eve festival at Bondi Beach, following the mass shooting terror attack on Sunday, where 16 people were killed.

In a statement shared by the promoter, Fuzzy said the decision was made in consultation with Waverley Council, with a focus on compassion for those affected and allowing NSW Police to continue their investigations.

“Our hearts are with everyone affected by the tragedy at Bondi Beach,” the statement reads. “What happened has deeply shaken our community and all who call this place home.”

The promoter confirmed that the planned New Year’s Eve events at Bondi Beach — including elrow Bondi Beach XXL and the Locals Lawn Family Zone — will not go ahead.

“We have been working closely with Waverley Council over the past couple of days, focusing on compassion and care for Sydney’s Jewish community and all those impacted, allowing NSW Police to further progress their investigations,” the statement continued.

All ticketholders have been contacted directly via email. Fuzzy confirmed that elrow Bondi Beach XXL ticketholders will receive an automatic full refund, processed back to the original payment method within seven business days.

“Our team includes many who live in and love Bondi,” the promoter added. “We built these events to reflect everything Bondi stands for: community, coming together, joy, connection and inclusivity… When the time is right, we will come back together with the same spirit of care, connection and joy that defines us.”

The cancellation comes just months after the festival was announced as a major return of New Year’s Eve celebrations to Bondi Beach for the first time in more than a decade. Fuzzy — the team behind Australian Harbourlife, Field Day and Listen Out — had secured a licence to stage an 18+ ticketed event on the shoreline, with a capped capacity of around 15,000 people.

The festival was positioned as a new alternative to Sydney’s CBD-centric New Year’s Eve celebrations, described by organisers as a “a perfect way to cap off 2025.” Plans included strong local involvement, partnerships with surrounding businesses, and support for local charities.

Alongside the ticketed festival, an adjacent family-friendly celebration was also planned, featuring food trucks, roaming entertainment and a 9pm fireworks display. The free event would have required local registration to manage capacity.

The lineup for the Bondi Beach festival had included international and local electronic artists HoneyLuv, Kölsch, Patrick Topping and TSHA, alongside William Kiss, Adam Holt & Nats, Callyy, Darkhorse & Grouse, Jakob, Mixed Methode and Shubz.

Bondi Beach last hosted a large-scale New Year’s Eve music event more than a decade ago, and was previously home to Shore Thing Festival before its cancellation in 2014.