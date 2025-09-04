The first ever lineup for new Sydney NYE music festival, elrow Bondi Beach XXL, has been announced.

On Thursday, the event confirmed sets from international and local electronic favourites including HoneyLuv, Kölsch, Patrick Topping, TSHA and William Kiss.

Check out the full lineup below.

First announced in May, Fuzzy, the team behind Australian festivals and parties including Harbourlife, Field Day, and Listen Out, secured the license to host the festival on Australia’s most iconic shoreline.

Now titled elrow Bondi Beach XXL, the 18+ festival will host two stages: the Rowmunda, a towering pirate ship locked in battle with a giant sea monster, and the Pink Cathedral, a brightly coloured inflatable church tent.

An adjacent family-friendly celebration will also take place for locals, with Bondi Beach as its backdrop, featuring food trucks, roaming entertainment, and a 9pm firework display. This event will be free, but locals will need to register to secure their spots.

“Bringing elrow to Bondi for New Year’s Eve is massive,” said Fuzzy’s Managing Director Adelle Robinson.

“It’s not just a party – it’s theatre, carnival and dance music colliding. Every corner is a surprise, from giant inflatables to performers interacting with the crowds, to the wild themed stages. A perfect way to cap off 2025.”

“I have such fond memories of my time as a young backpacker in Bondi,” said elrow Founder and Chief Global Brand, Juan Arnau Jr.

“It’s always been a special place for me, and I know why the world loves it so much. To now be able to bring elrow here for New Year’s Eve is something I’m incredibly proud of, and I can’t wait to share this night with Sydney.”

Tickets for elrow XXL Bondi Beach go on sale from Tuesday, September 9th. Click here for more details.

elrow XXL Bondi Beach

Wednesday December 31st

Bondi Beach, Sydney

HoneyLuv

Kölsch

Patrick Topping

TSHA

William Kiss

Adam Holt & Nats

Callyy

Darkhorse & Grouse

Jakob

Mixed Methode

Shubz