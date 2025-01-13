Australian EDM star Dom Dolla is headlining the opening night of the iconic Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Nashville on Thursday, June 12th, alongside country music giant Luke Combs.

The festival lineup includes a range of global headliners such as Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier, John Summit, Avril Lavigne, Glass Animals, Vampire Weekend, Justice, and Queens of the Stone Age.

Rock powerhouse King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard adds to the Australian presence with their “Roo Residency,” delivering three sets across three days.

Tickets for Bonnaroo 2025 are available now via the festival’s official website. Check out the rest of the line-up below.

Dom Dolla’s appearance at Bonnaroo caps off a massive year for the house producer. In late 2024, he embarked on his biggest Australian headline tour, with sold-out shows in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, and Brisbane. Produced by Untitled Group, the four-city trek shifted more than 170,000 tickets, marking the largest-ever run by an Australian electronic artist.

Dolla also dominated the 2024 ARIA Awards, earning six nominations, including Best Solo Artist, Best Dance/Electronic Release, and Best Australian Live Act, and winning Best Dance/Electronic Release for his hit single “Saving Up.”

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, known for their US success and multiple sold-out shows at venues like Red Rocks, released their 26th album, FLIGHT b741, last year, which was nominated for the 2024 Australian Music Prize.

“This is our most collaborative record,” frontman Stu Mackenzie said of Flight b741. “The collaboration was occurring in the room. It was free, and everyone was bringing in songs and ideas. We wanted to have as many lead vocalists as we could, and to pass the mic, like, ‘This is my part, my idea, I’m gonna sing it and then I’m gonna pass the mic along to you and you can do your thing.’

“The whole record is built around that. We ended up doing a lot of backing vocals and extra recording [with] everyone in a room around a couple of microphones, just to give it that feel.”

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival 2025

Tickets via bonnaroo.com

June 12-15, 2025

Bonnaroo Farm – 1560 New Bushy Branch Rd, Manchester TN