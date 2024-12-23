Take a bow Dom Dolla. The Australian electronic music superstar is now a box-office record-holder.

The DJ and producer completed his national tour Saturday night, December 21st at Brisbane’s Riverstage – and eliminated a box-office record in the process.

Produced by Untitled Group, the four-city trek shifted more than 170,000 tickets, marking the largest-ever run by an Australian electronic artist.

Along the way, Dolla played two nights at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse, two dates at Sydney’s Domain, two sold-out shows at Riverstage and Perth’s Wellington Square, plus a 4-hour back-to-back set with Solomun as part of Untitled Group’s 10 year celebrations in partnership with Good Fortune.

“Today was the last show on this tour,” Dom told the 9,000 strong audience towards the end of his set in Queensland. “This tour has changed my life.”

The game-changing experience hasn’t been lost on the team at Untitled, which prides itself as Australia’s largest independently-owned music and events company.

“It’s been an incredible journey working with Dom over the past 10+ years, and this tour is the culmination of all the hard work, passion, and dedication we’ve put into building something special together,” comments Nicholas Greco, co-founder & managing partner of Untitled Group, in a statement.

This tour, he continues, “was a record-breaking moment not just for Dom, but for the entire Australian electronic scene.”

Dolla completed his national run in the River City with another spectacular two-hour set, featuring a seamless mix of party anthems, surprise cuts and Dom’s originals, including the Grammy Award-nominated remix of Gorillaz’s “New Gold” (featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown), “San Francisco”, “Girl$”, and “Cave” with Tove Lo, who made a surprise appearance on stage for the second of his homecoming dates last weekend in Melbourne.

Dolla (real name: Dominic Matheson), the Los Angeles-based superstar DJ and producer, is the reigning ARIA Awards champion for best dance/electronic release, an accolade he has nabbed at the past two ceremonies, with “Saving Up” (Three Six Zero/Sony Music) and “Rhyme Dust” (Area 10/Big On Blue/Sony Music UK) a collaboration with MK, respectively.

The Dom Dolla phenomenon is a global one.

In the past two years, he’s played the biggest and most iconic events on the planet, including the U.K.’s Reading & Leeds Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and headlined the Sahara Tent at Coachella this year, where Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and Ice Spice watched on.

Dom has also gone where few Australians have, by completing residencies in Sin City: at The Wynn Las Vegas (2023), LIV Las Vegas (2024).

His global streams top 1 billion, his social media followers are north of 2 million, and more than 9 million music fans follow him on Spotify.

Untitled Group, too, has been in the winner’s circle. In June of this year, the Melbourne-based company won the Live Business category at the inaugural Variety Live Business Breakfast.