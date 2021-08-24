In a new interview, Boosie Badazz has doubled down on homophobic comments he recently made about fellow rapper Lil Nas X.

During an episode of The Breakfast Club (via Billboard), Boosie defended saying that he would “drag his ass offstage and beat his ass” if he saw Lil Nas X perform naked at an awards show.

When asked by the radio show’s co-host Angela Yee whether he felt like he had gone overboard, he replied: “I gotta speak up because as far as straight people in the world, you don’t have any opinion no more on sexuality. Everything is harm,” he said. “If you say anything — ‘I’m straight, I like women’ — it’s vulgar to, you know.”

Despite resistance to his comments by the hosts, Boosie continued on, claiming that you “can’t brag on really smashing or your sexuality no more” because it’s “ran by LGBTQ [people].”

When co-host Charlamagne tha God tried to argue that artists have “been rapping about fucking women forever, in videos, in their songs,” Boosie turned the conversation to DaBaby’s now-infamous homophobic remarks from last month.

“How many times you been on set … and you heard somebody say, ‘If you ain’t got AIDS, make noise,’ and the whole club is like, ‘Ahhh’?” he said, referencing DaBaby’s homophobic rant at Rolling Loud festival.

“It’s a different time, and because he’s one of the biggest. They try to make examples out of people.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

It’s no surprise that Boosie has come out in support of DaBaby once again, given that his original comments about Lil Nas X were made when defending him.

On top of that, he has added DaBaby to the lineup for his music festival Boosie bash, which is set to take place in Lousiana on Saturday, August 28th.

When circling back to his comments about Lil Nas X, Boosie insisted he stands by them because rappers like him are “attacking our children.”

“Who love these rappers? The kids,” he said. “If you make every rapper go with this … you grab that generation. I loved every rapper when I was little, you know? I tried to copy what they did. It’s a new day now, and I feel like they’re pushing it on our kids.”

After the hosts attempted to question what he had said, Boosie claimed that he was mostly offended by Lil Nas X saying he would perform naked at an awards show in a joking tweet.

“I was like, dick, all these straight people in the world, all these millions of kids gonna watch this, and ain’t no straight rapper gonna say, ‘Nah, n—a, we don’t want you on that TV,'” he said.

“If you were trying to raise them, would you be cool with sitting there and trying to watch Nas X go up there and take his clothes off? If you do, you’re part of the problem.”

True to form, Lil Nas X responded to a clip from the interview on Twitter in his signature tongue-in-cheek style.

“Wow…. this is insane. Almost as insane as my new single ‘industry baby’ which is out now!” he replied to the tweet, where he linked to his website, telling fans to “Get it here.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out Boosie Badazz discussing Lil Nas X on The Breakfast Club: