Content Warning: This article about Boosie Badazz and Lil Nas X contains homophobic language and references to suicide. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Boosie Badazz has once again launched a homophobic attack on Lil Nas X, this time because the latter suggested they were working on a song together.

The tirade began after Nas X joked on Instagram Live that he was “working on a song with Lil Boosie” that is “gonna come out.”

From there, Boosie unleashed a vile rant towards Nas X, which has since been deleted from Twitter for violating its rules.

“STOP TROLLING ME F***** LOL!! U A WHOLE BITCH PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING DICK N GETTIN FUCKED N YOUR ASS N PEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR NOBODY WANTS U HERE,” he wrote.

Ultimately, Nas X was able to make light of the highly offensive comments with a tongue in cheek tweet that didn’t address the situation directly.

“I am truly saddened… I have never been so mortified in my life. I can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire October,” he wrote.

This is far from the first time Boosie has taken aim at Nas X, as back in August he defended saying that he would “drag [Nas X’s] ass offstage and beat his ass” if he saw him perform naked at an awards show.

When asked by The Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee whether he felt like he had gone overboard, he replied: “I gotta speak up because as far as straight people in the world, you don’t have any opinion no more on sexuality. Everything is harm,” he said. “If you say anything — ‘I’m straight, I like women’ — it’s vulgar to, you know.”

Despite resistance to his comments by the hosts, Boosie continued on, claiming that you “can’t brag on really smashing or your sexuality no more” because it’s “ran by LGBTQ [people].”

He went on to insist he stands by his comments about Nas X because rappers like him are “attacking our children.”

“Who love these rappers? The kids,” he said. “If you make every rapper go with this … you grab that generation. I loved every rapper when I was little, you know? I tried to copy what they did. It’s a new day now, and I feel like they’re pushing it on our kids.”

Meanwhile, last month Nas X also told The Breakfast Club that he doesn’t personally have any “beef” with Boosie.

“I was listening to Boosie in the club the other day. I don’t really care. Honestly, I wish they didn’t say it, I guess,” he said.

“But I like the music, I’m gonna listen to the music. If somebody got beef with me, that doesn’t mean I got beef with them.”

When asked if he would consider replying to Boosie’s hateful comments, Nas X said he only would if he “[has] something really witty.”

