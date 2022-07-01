The stratospheric rise of The Kid Laroi was always going to usher in a new period of success for Australian hip hop, and fellow Kamilaroi rapper BOY $COUT GATSBY looks like being the next big emergence from the scene.

Hailing from Woolyungha/Wollongong, BOY $COUT GATSBY is still only 22-years-old but streams of his songs are increasing into the millions.

Following his signing to the Mushroom/100s + 1000s family, he dropped his new single, ‘Wish You Well’, a bouncy slice of melodic rap that playfully ponders being young and in love.

Performing with a purposeful intensity over bubbly production, the track seamlessly fits into the contemporary hip hop scene – that’s how you get those streams to keep on coming.

To celebrate the release of ‘Wish You Well’, we caught up with BOY $COUT GATSBY as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about his life, music, and love of Leonardo DiCaprio.

BOY $COUT GATSBY’s ‘Wish You Well’ is out now.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

How did your artist name come about?

I’ve always really rated Leonardo DiCaprio. When I watched The Great Gatsby, seeing how he had everything he wanted but was still stood at the end of a pier looking at a green light he can never have, mannn that hit.

I was 18 camping for the first time with my mates, we all have about 30 brain cells between us, and one said, “Oi, what are you gonna do if Gatsby tries to sue you, like the lad who made Gatsby?” Just like how quicksand feels to a kid when he’s 6, I thought that was a real problem. So we chucked BOY $COUT in front of it and bang, no lawsuits baabbyyyy (I think).

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

If she was around now, I don’t think I’d even have to describe it. I remember banging pots and pans together and my grandma being like, “wow he is the greatest musical mind of his generation.” She was too much of an angel and would have busted a hip dancing to just about anything if it meant seeing her grandkids happy.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

My newest single ‘Wish You Well’ is a story of young love, the type you walk 7km for at 2am in August in shorts and a shirt, and it gives you butterflies that keep you awake. The title summarises the entire feel of the track, and just how blissful the ignorance of deadlines are – regardless of how this relationship works out, I love you now and that’s all that matters.

‘Let Me In’ was one of my previous singles. I was working a 9-5 and really hated it because I knew I just wanted to make music full time. I was lucky to get an opportunity where I could quit my job and just pursue music. The song captures that feeling of “wow, they’re really letting me in, they’re gonna let me do this.”

What do you love about your hometown?

I think Wollongong is the Coke Zero version of Sydney. It has a sort of similar taste but lacks any real kick. I’m fairly glad I grew up here but – especially now I’m an adult – the idea of ending up at the casino at 4am every Sunday haunts me.

Career highlight so far?

My boy Enschway bringing me out at This That Festival. I’m still learning the ropes of actually performing, so walking out to what felt like the entire world was insane. One of those rare moments where you’re like, “I wanna do this till the day I die.”

Fave non-music hobby?

I’ve been professionally attending my local pub for a few years now. I’m heaps committed to it and try and regularly attend as many times as I can in any given week. Sometimes music gets in the way of my real passion, which is consuming ungodly amounts of piss.

What’s on your dream rider?

I’d say a bottle of the most paint-thinner-tasting vodka on the market, a few Redbull cans, and a LEGO Death Star.

Dream music collaboration?

I’d give an arm and a leg to work with Dave, Corbin or Drake. Three artists who I think everything they touch is insane – constantly ahead of the industry in setting direction and tone.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Performing and touring all over the globe with the exact same friends I grew up with, supporting my family and friends. If that doesn’t work out, then eight different baby mums with enough kids to start a Junior Rugby league team, which goes on to win a string of Minor Premierships before I open a family-owned IGA megastore.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Kenny Rogers’ ‘The Gambler’. I remember it being played so often in my childhood. I don’t leave a dry eye in the house when I strangle out the final note on “the gambler he broke even, but in his final words, I found an ace that I can keep.”

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

When I first started making music, I’d say I was pretty insecure – not in a 2002 coming-of-age movie type of way, but in a 16-year-old kid in high school type of way. I got given this piece of advice by a teacher: “It’s okay to lose, the fear of losing shouldn’t sway you from the attempt. It’s better to aim high and miss than to aim low and hit.” Shout out Mr. Stanizzo.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

The free lollies they keep at the barber for kids after a haircut, and cocaine.