Wollongong’s untamed garage-punks Hoon have returned with the thrilling single ‘Propane’, accompanied by a wry DIY music video. ‘Propane’ showcases the hard-hitting band at their best, a full throttle ride that sounds like it doesn’t want to come to an end. The vocals are venomous and forthright, backed by pounding drums and scuzzy guitars. “The song ‘Propane’ is a sarcastic stab at corruption, lies and war in big money, politics and media,” says Hoon vocalist Daniel Breda. The accompanying self-made video features an absurd collection of free-to-air promos viewed from the perspective of a channel-surfing hero. “The clip is an irreverent and wry take on that idea to make a bit of joy and fun in an otherwise sad state,” Breda adds.

The desperately dirty punk track is a seamless continuation of the frenzied energy of 2019’s Hoon 2.0, an unrelenting 17-minute record of chaotic noise. ‘Propane’ is also the first taste of the band’s forthcoming debut full-length album, with a release date still to be announced.

In the meantime, the band are going on a single release tour around the East Coast, beginning in Melbourne on August 5th (see full dates below). 'Propane' may sound exhilarating on record, but it'll be a different beast entirely up close. To celebrate the release of 'Propane', we caught up with Hoon as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about their lives and music. Hoon 'Propane' Single Tour Friday, August 5th

Lulie Tavern, Melbourne, VIC Saturday, August 6th

The Railyard, Tecoma, VIC Friday, August 12th

Vic on the Park, Sydney, NSW Saturday, August 13th

Wollongong Youth Centre, Wollongong, NSW Sunday, August 14th

North Gong, Wollongong, NSW Wednesday, August 17th

Hamilton Station, Newcastle Thursday, August 18th

Vinnies Dive, Gold Coast, QLD Friday, August 19th

O’Skulligans, Brisbane, QLD

How did your artist name come about?

Breda: We used Hoon as a way to describe heaps of stuff, anything negative or positive really, like how people commonly use the word ‘fuck’ or ‘cunt’ to describe things. When we got asked to play a show for the first time we just chucked down Hoon because it was said so often and we needed something quick. We got heaps more shows after that so it kind of just stayed like that. I wouldn’t change it.

Jamesey: Yes, what Breda said.

Kyle: I wanted to be called The Shops but I guess Breda won that round.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Jamesey: My grandma’s dead.

Oj: Very loud.

Kyle: Don’t have to – my nan is our certified top fan on Facebook.

Breda: Kyle’s grandma loves the music, though hates the birthday spew compilations. It’s a package deal.

Tell us about ‘Propane’ and what it’s about?

Breda: ‘Propane’ is a sarcastic stab at corruption, lies and war in big money, politics and media. The clip hones in on the sarcasm of the track where we’ve had a bit of a punt at our version of news, free to air tv, film and visual culture.

We recorded and produced it at The Brain Studios in Sydney with Clayton Segelov and Angie Watson. Clayton also mixed and mastered the track, he slayed it. We couldn’t be happier with how it came out.

What do you love about your hometown?

Oj: Get to lay low for a bit.

Jamesey: It’s where my ferret Spike lives.

Breda: ‘Gong pretty much has it all, either within it, or on the immediate outskirts which is perfect. It’s also got an awesome live music and arts scene, as it’s steering from a steel city to a university city.

Kyle: It’s a beautiful spot. Not too big, not too small. Not too far away but not too close either. It’ll always be home.

Career highlight so far?

Oj: We bought a shit tonne of fireworks on our Indonesian tour and shot them off a massive hill looking over a town we played in, that was dope.

Breda- Yeah, that was probably the best.

Kyle: 5. Finishing our set, walking off stage and hearing Bag Raiders ending their set with ‘Shooting Stars’ across the alleyway. Either that or playing with David Liebe Hart.

Fave non-music hobby?

Oj: Sangria in the park.

Jamesey: Mowing the lawn.

Breda: I like how this implies we’re not professional musicians. It’s true though, who ya kidding?

What’s on your dream rider?

Jamesey: One of those fucked up sandwiches Elvis used to eat, a bottle of Tequila, a TV to verse Oj in Rocket League and a bucket to spew in.

Kyle: A masseuse. Feed me anything but I’ll know I’ve made it when I’m getting a post show massage.

Dream music collaboration?

Oj: SOAD.

Jamesey: After hearing ‘People with Faces’ from LA’s chaotic trio Lamps, I’ve decided it would be a dream to have an album produced by garage punk master Ty Segall. Would likely result in a fuzzed out filthy ear ringing masterpiece.

Kyle: I don’t know, Ella Hooper? I hope Breda didn’t ruin that dream by freaking her out at Coles.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Oj: For our generation it’s hard to say…

Jamesey: Mowing the lawn.

Breda: Sitting backstage with that heart attack sandwich rider.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Oj: ‘Around the World’ by Daft Punk

Breda – James learned all the lyrics to The Barenaked Ladies classic ‘One Week’ in one week during Covid lockdowns. I reckon he’s got dibs on that (check it out here).

Kyle: I do a pretty unbelievable rendition of ‘Santeria’ by Sublime. The lads can confirm.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Jamesey: Maintain your lawn mower to ensure that it continues to operate effectively.

Breda: I dunno, my pop told me if I was ever not nervous to play a gig then I should just stop playing. I still get nervous before playing and while playing, so I guess it was good advice.

Kyle: My dad once said “It’s easier to ask for forgiveness than it is for permission.” I think he still regrets it.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Oj: A bathtub.

Jamesey: Practising bass LOL. I was into painting rocks and hiding them in public places for people to find. I later realised that this is a widely popular hobby for bored mums. I also enjoy mowing the lawn.

Kyle: I’m pretty into crosswords and fishing. I also like dogs and trees. I would say red wine and tequila but I reckon you could have guessed that.

Breda: I listened to Lisa Mitchell 14 thousand times in 2011.