Boy George has taken aim at British Airways for making a plane full of people wait while Victoria Beckham was escorted off the airline.

The ‘Karma Chameleon’ singer took to Twitter to explain his frustration over a flight he was on with Victoria Beckham.

“Nice touch for @britishairways to leave everyone in first class waiting for steps while Victoria Beckham’s car picks her up at the aircraft. Proper going to avoid flying BA for a while!” Boy George posted on Wednesday.

However, it appears that the musician has has a change of heart, as the tweet has since been deleted.

Boy George later took to the same social platform to inform followers that he’d made amends with British Airways, while also revealing that the Spice Girl allegedly paid 6000 pounds to disembark before other passengers.

“Myself and @britishairways are back in love. Now I know it costs 6,000 to get off the plane before everyone else. Also, my current remit is to be more friendly, human and have more patience. Lol! Wish me luck. I also forgot to say how lovely my flight was!” He wrote.

Myself and @britishairways are back in love. Now I know it costs 6,000 to get off the plane before everyone else. Also, my current remit is to be more friendly, human and have more patience. Lol! Wish me luck. I also forgot to say how lovely my flight was!
— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) June 16, 2022

Boy George was flying BA from the US to London following his tour with Culture Club. It’s not the first time the popular musician has slammed the Spice Girls.

“Girl power. Yeah, and what the f*** is girl power? F*** the Spice Girls.” he said on The Voice in 2016.

“The Spice Girls are awful. I hate them. They are a cynical corporate creation and proof that a good stylist is more important than a good melody.”

