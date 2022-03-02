Boy George has announced that his FANTABULOSA tour has been rescheduled due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TEG Live confirmed that the tour will now take place in March 2023 (see new dates below). Tickets purchased for the March 2022 concerts will remain valid for the new dates without need for exchange. All ticket holders will be emailed with their new dates and won’t need to take any further action.

“Of course this is disappointing as I was very much looking forward to getting back to Australia and working with these incredible Australian artists to bring FANTABULOSA to life, but it seems the universe had other plans!,” Boy George shared. “However, we are even more determined to bring the show to Australia next year and hope you will join the celebration!”

The live music event was set to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, and their contribution to culture. Headlined and curated by Boy George, a slew of Australia’s most gifted musicians and creatives will band together to pay tribute to some of the greatest songs ever written – Billie Holiday’s ‘The Man I Love’, David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’, George Harrison’s ‘Here Comes The Sun’ and more.

“We all know that the power and the creative influence of the LGBTQIA+ community across music, fashion, film, art and design is unmatched in its breadth and depth. After decades of struggle for acceptance we stand proud and united as we continue to colour and shape music, dance, art, film, design and fashion around the world,” Boy George previously shared about the event. “FANTABULOSA will be about sophistication, high fashion, beautiful music and celebration, and I can’t wait.”

BOY GEORGE FANTABULOSA TOUR 2023

Boy George, Mo’Ju, Odette, Courtney Act

Saturday, March 11th 2023

Plenary, Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, VIC

Saturday, March 18th 2023

Darling Harbour Theatre, ICC Sydney, NSW