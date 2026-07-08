Boyz II Men are touring Australia later this year, accompanied by some special guests.

The global R&B icons have announced a run of outdoor and arena shows for November and December, which will take them to Perth and Sydney alongside several A Day on the Green shows in Geelong, Hunter Valley, and Mount Cotton (see full dates below).

While in this part of the world, Boyz II Men will also cross the ditch for a stop at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

It’s truly a legends only affair: Boyz II Men will be joined by rap royalty Salt-N-Pepa and, for the first time in Australia, hip-hop pioneers Bell Biv DeVoe.

Together, the three music icons have a combined 4 billion streams, not to mention over 100 million albums sold worldwide.

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 17th at 11am local time. The MG Live, Frontier Touring, and A Day on the Green pre-sales begin on Wednesday, July 15th at 12pm local time.

Boyz II Men 2026 Australian Tour

With special guests Salt-N-Pepa and Bell Biv DeVoe

Presented by MG Live, Frontier Touring and Arena Touring

All shows licensed all ages

NAB GOODIES VISA PRE-SALE (AU)

via nab.com.au/presale

Runs 48 hours from: Monday 13 July, 11.00am local time

or until presale allocation exhausted

MG LIVE MEMBER PRE-SALE

via mg.live

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 15 July, 12.00pm local time

or until presale allocation exhausted

*A DAY ON THE GREEN MEMBER PRE-SALE

via adayonthegreen.com.au

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 15 July, 12.00pm local time

or until presale allocation exhausted

*a day on the green shows only

FRONTIER MEMBER PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 15 July, 12.00pm local time

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Friday 17 July, 11.00am local time

via mg.live

Thursday 26 November

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

Ticketek

Saturday 28 November

a day on the green

Mount Duneed Estate | Geelong, VIC

Ticketmaster

Friday 4 December

TikTok Entertainment Centre | Sydney, NSW

Ticketek

Saturday 5 December

a day on the green

Bimbadgen | Hunter Valley | NSW

Ticketmaster

Sunday 6 December

a day on the green

Sirromet Wines | Mount Cotton | QLD

Ticketmaster