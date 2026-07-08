Boyz II Men are touring Australia later this year, accompanied by some special guests.
The global R&B icons have announced a run of outdoor and arena shows for November and December, which will take them to Perth and Sydney alongside several A Day on the Green shows in Geelong, Hunter Valley, and Mount Cotton (see full dates below).
While in this part of the world, Boyz II Men will also cross the ditch for a stop at Auckland’s Spark Arena.
It’s truly a legends only affair: Boyz II Men will be joined by rap royalty Salt-N-Pepa and, for the first time in Australia, hip-hop pioneers Bell Biv DeVoe.
Together, the three music icons have a combined 4 billion streams, not to mention over 100 million albums sold worldwide.
Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 17th at 11am local time. The MG Live, Frontier Touring, and A Day on the Green pre-sales begin on Wednesday, July 15th at 12pm local time.
Boyz II Men 2026 Australian Tour
With special guests Salt-N-Pepa and Bell Biv DeVoe
Presented by MG Live, Frontier Touring and Arena Touring
All shows licensed all ages
NAB GOODIES VISA PRE-SALE (AU)
via nab.com.au/presale
Runs 48 hours from: Monday 13 July, 11.00am local time
or until presale allocation exhausted
MG LIVE MEMBER PRE-SALE
via mg.live
Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 15 July, 12.00pm local time
or until presale allocation exhausted
*A DAY ON THE GREEN MEMBER PRE-SALE
via adayonthegreen.com.au
Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 15 July, 12.00pm local time
or until presale allocation exhausted
*a day on the green shows only
FRONTIER MEMBER PRE-SALE
via frontiertouring.com
Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 15 July, 12.00pm local time
or until presale allocation exhausted
TICKETS ON SALE
Friday 17 July, 11.00am local time
via mg.live
Thursday 26 November
RAC Arena | Perth, WA
Ticketek
Saturday 28 November
a day on the green
Mount Duneed Estate | Geelong, VIC
Ticketmaster
Friday 4 December
TikTok Entertainment Centre | Sydney, NSW
Ticketek
Saturday 5 December
a day on the green
Bimbadgen | Hunter Valley | NSW
Ticketmaster
Sunday 6 December
a day on the green
Sirromet Wines | Mount Cotton | QLD
Ticketmaster