Brad Cox is hitting the road for his biggest Australian tour yet.

The country music star kicks off the ‘Everything I’ve Got’ tour on October 17th in Canberra, followed by stops in Sydney, Wollongong, and Melbourne. He’ll then head north to Queensland for shows in Rockhampton and Brisbane, wrapping up at Eatons Hill on November 2nd.

Tickets are on sale via iambradcox.com, with a pre-sale available for fans (full details below).

“I can’t wait to bring the Brad Cox roadshow to these cities to play some absolute milestone rooms,” Cox shared. “I’ve spent months working on how to bring the fans together to make this tour one to remember. I’m loading this trailer full of surprises that’ll make this tour unlike any Brad Cox shows.”

“Having the opportunity to put this roadshow on the road, full noise, the Everything I’ve Got tour is extremely exciting. And being able to place this tour in rooms I’ve admired for years is gonna be special. Round up the troops and come kick it in the big smoke.”

Cox featured in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s ‘Future of Music’ series earlier this year, highlighting him as one of the 25 most exciting and innovative artists from Australia and New Zealand.

“Brad Cox has been a notable figure in country since his self-titled debut album dropped in 2018, but he took things up a notch on his third album, Acres, a powerful storytelling collection that remained faithful to country while also holding crossover appeal,” the publication praised.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Released last year, Acres brought Cox ARIA nominations, a trio of Golden Guitar wins, and the album also became his first to crack the top 10 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

“Above the timeless music — always belted out through his instantly recognisable booming voice — is Cox’s relationship with his fans that make him stand out. Wherever he performs in Australia, no matter how small the town, he always draws a passionate crowd; people just like Cox, who recognise themselves in his music.”

Brad Cox 2024 Australian Tour

Presented by Handsome Tours, Lonely Lands Agency, Mirror Music Group, Habit Music

Tickets on sale via iambradcox.com

Pre-sale tickets on sale on Thursday, August 15th at 10am (local time) (sign up at handsometours.com)

General tickets on sale Friday, August 16th at 10am local time

Thursday, October 17th

University of Canberra, Canberra, ACT

Friday, October 18th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, October 19th

UniBar, Wollongong, NSW

Friday, October 25th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 1st

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton, QLD

Saturday, November 2nd

Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD