Australian songwriter Brian Cadd has been hospitalised after suffering a stroke.

The family of the Perth-born artist, who was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007, confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday (April 8th), saying he suffered a haemorrhagic stroke at his Gold Coast home last week.

“Fortunately, he received medical attention quickly and he is currently under the care of the Gold Coast University Hospital. He is stable and his medical team is monitoring his progress and while it will likely be a long road ahead, he is showing early, encouraging signs,” the statement reads.

“We’d like to thank the wonderful team looking after him at the Hospital and for everyone’s well wishes.

“We will keep everyone updated as his condition improves but we kindly request privacy at this critical time.”

Cadd has been regularly performing and touring as early as last month in support of his 2024-released album, Dream Train, which hit #1 on the ARIA Country Albums chart following its release last April. He also featured on the Tamworth Country Music Festival in January.

He started out locally in The Groop and Axiom before going solo with ‘Ginger Man’ and ‘Your Mama Don’t Dance’ and curated the soundtrack to the iconic surf movie, Morning of the Earth.

Cadd spent years in the US and Europe as producer and publisher, before returning to Australia in 1997 and, in between touring – “it’s an addiction, it gives me the greatest pleasure” – he became a mentor to the next generation of Australian songwriters and was a co-founder of Support Act Ltd.

In 2018, Cadd became a Member of the Order of Australia for his significant service to the music industry as a singer, songwriter, performer, mentor and producer, and to professional associations. He has also served on the Music Industry Advisory Council, and the Australian Music Foundation.

