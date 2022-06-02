Eddie Van Halen and Brian May forged a friendship back in the 70’s when both of their bands opened up for Black Sabbath.

While May has previously revealed that he eventually lost contact with Van Halen prior to his death in 2020, he has reflected on an “out of control” time they had together while reflecting on their friendship.

“I have a lot of favourite memories, but I do remember one time him coming to see us play,” he told Classic Rock. “We went back to the hotel afterwards. He’d brought a bottle of his favourite drink with him, which I think was Southern Comfort. Anyway, he’s knocking it back, and so I started knocking it back, and I completely lost it.”

“The next thing I remember I was on the floor in the bathroom, having fallen down and cracked my head on the wash basin. I don’t even remember going into the bathroom. It’s one of the few times in my life where I’ve gotten out of control.”

Van Halen and May famously worked together on the latter’s 1983 Star Fleet Project, which saw the two guitarists swap guitars for fun.

“Star Fleet was an amazing moment in my life which I’ll never forget. It was wonderful just to be with Mr. Van Halen. There is a moment when you think, ‘Oh, I can’t even play when he’s playing!’

“The fireworks were so wonderful but also he loved just interacting. Most of it was done live and we just had a laugh, we were smiling all the time, working off each other.”

Van Halen died on October 6, 2020, at the age of 65. The official cause of death is listed on his death certificate as a cerebrovascular accident, or stroke but he has also been battling cancer prior to his death.

