Brian May has revealed he’s currently “looking at ideas” for a sequel to the wildly popular Bohemian Rhapsody movie.

Speaking on Instagram Live (via NME), the Queen guitarist teased the possibility of a follow-up to the Freddie Mercury biopic, which saw Rami Malek awarded the Best Actor Oscar.

“We are looking at it. Yeah, we have been looking at ideas,” May said.

He continued: “It’s going to be hard to follow that one as none of us could have predicted how massive that was going to be.”

“We put a lot of heart and soul into making it and no one could have predicted [its success] as it was bigger than Gone With The Wind. But yes, we are thinking maybe it could happen, but it would have to be a great script. It’s going to take a while to figure that out.”

Although it received mixed reviews from critics, Bohemian Rhapsody still managed to win four Oscars for Best Actor, Film Editing, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

The film was also a massive commercial success, grossing over USD $900million at the box office against a budget of USD $52million.

There’s no doubt the film’s success came as a relief to many, given the number of issues it faced during its production.

Not only did Sacha Baron Cohen, who was originally cast as Mercury, pull out due to creative differences, but original director Bryan Singer was also fired midway through production due to on-set clashes.

Ultimately, he was replaced with Dexter Fletcher, who went on to direct the Elton John biopic Rocketman.

Check out a clip from Bohemian Rhapsody, which may be getting a sequel: