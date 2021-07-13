Brian May has taken to social media to show the damage to his Kensington home, following crazy storms causing flooding and much worse… sewerage overflow.

London experienced the storm downpour on July 12th. While there has been severe damage across the city, May’s Instagram posts reveal the damage to his home including numerous family items, memorabilia and more to be gone.

May wrote, “After a nice day at The Royal Holloway College, we came back to horror in our house. The whole bottom floor had been inundated with a sewage overflow – which has covered our carpets, rugs and all kinds of precious (to us) things in a stinking sludge. It’s disgusting, and actually quite heartbreaking. It feels like we were have been invaded, desecrated.”

He continued, “I had rescued all my most treasured childhood photo albums and scrapbooks from my studio house because it was threatened with a forest fire some months ago. Where did I put it all for safety ? In the basement here in Kensington. Irony.”

“Today it turned into a sodden mess,” May continued. “I’m devastated – this stuff is only ‘things’ – but it feels like Back to the Future when the photograph fades – feels like a lot of my past has been wiped out.”

May then looks to the councils, expressing his anger towards them as he says that they are responsible for allowing deep basement extensions which have now been flooded with sewerage.

“I’m angry. Historically, for 150 years, Kensington has never flooded due to rainwater.”

“Why did this happen?” May asked.

“It’s almost certainly the result of all the basement building that has been plaguing this area for the past 10 years. The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea council was warned years ago that sinking so many deep basement extensions would obstruct the aquifers underneath our living space and render the drainage system ineffective.”

