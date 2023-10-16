Bring Me the Horizon and some very special guests are going on a massive Australian tour.

In April, the beloved English rockers will return to Australia for their biggest headline tour of the country to date, bringing Sleep Token, Make Them Suffer, and daine along for the ride.

Beginning in Sydney on Sunday, April 14th, they’ll then head to Adelaide, Melbourne, and Brisbane through the following month. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 23rd at 9am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Thursday, October 19th at 9am local time.

Last Down Under for Good Things Festival 2022, Oli Sykes and co. have been touring the world since then, headlining Download Festival earlier this year in front of over 100,000 fans.

Bring Me the Horizon have released several singles in 2023 so far, including “DArkSide” and “LOsT”. The band are currently putting the finishing touches to their hugely anticipated new album, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn. (I think I speak for all music journalists when I ask that bands stop being so erratic with capitalisation.)

Their support acts for the Australian tour have also had a lot going on. Sleep Token impressed Aussie audiences on their first headline tour here in April, while their third album, Take Me Back to Eden, debuted at number three on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Make Them Suffer enjoyed one of their most successful years so far, which included celebrating the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed debut album, Neverbloom, with a sold-out national tour.

And daine has released two well-received EPs, 2022’s Quantum Jumping and this year’s shapeless, and also collaborated with Sykes on the 2021 track “SALT”.

Bring Me the Horizon 2024 Tour

With special guests Sleep Token, Make Them Suffer & daine

Early bird pre-sale begins Thursday, October 19th (9am local time)

General sale begins Monday, October 23rd (9am local time)

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com

Sunday, April 14th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, April 17th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, April 18th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, April 20th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD