Bring Me the Horizon have announced their new album, Post Human: NeX GEn.

The band’s seventh studio album will arrive on September 15th via Columbia Records. Although the tracklist is currently unavailable, the record is likely to include recent singles “DiE4u”, “sTraNgeRs”, “LosT” and “AmEN!”, with the erratic capitalisation hinting at a stylistic throughline.

The English rockers used immersive augmented-reality to announce Post Human: NeX GEn, providing fans with a set of clues and riddles that eventually led to a mysterious building, The Church of Genxsis, which was located at Download Festival (where the band played earlier this month).

Once inside the church, fans were treated to a series of immersive Genxsis rituals, including face branding, a sermon and tarot readings as they completed their initiation.

The upcoming album continues Bring Me the Horizon’s Post Human series, which started in 2020 with the Post Human: Survival Horror EP. That EP contained massive collaborations with the likes of YUNGBLUD, Nova Twins and Evanescence’s Amy Lee, while “AmEN!” features guest turns from Lil Uzi Vert and Glassjaw’s Daryl Palumbo.

The band last released a full-length album in 2019, when Amo topped both the UK and ARIA Albums Charts. Amo also reached number 14 on the US Billboard 200.

Post Human: NeX GEn is available for pre-order at Bring Me the Horizon’s official online store, but physical copies of the album won’t be available until January of next year.

In other Bring Me the Horizon news, the band are about to begin a North American tour supporting Fall Out Boy. Next January will also see them embark on a UK tour, accompanied by Bad Omens, Static Dress and more.

