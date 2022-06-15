Just one week after confirming its long-awaited return, Good Things Festival has announced an incredibly stacked lineup.

The travelling music festival will kick off in Melbourne on Friday, December 2nd, head to Sydney on Saturday, December 3rd, before finishing up in Brisbane on Sunday, December 4th. The last Good Things Festival took place all the way back in 2019, and featured some massive international acts, including Parkway Drive, A Day To Remember, Simple Plan and The Butterfly Effect.

2022’s lineup may just have topped that roster. Bring Me The Horizon, one of the world’s most consistently successful rock bands, are headlining the three-day event.

They’re shockingly joined by cult alternative rockers TISM, back for their first live performances in 19 years. U.S. alternative metal legends Deftones have also been tempted to Australia for the festival, as have punk favourites NOFX, set to perform their seminal 1994 album Punk In Drublic in full.

Other acts scheduled to appear include The Amity Affliction, ONE OK ROCK, Gojira, and 3OH!3 (see full lineup below).

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, June 23rd at 10am AEST via Oztix. Presale begins on Tuesday, June 21st at 10am AEST, which fans can sign up for at the official Good Things Festival website.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Good Things Festival 2022

Bring Me The Horizon | Deftones | NOFX (performing Punk In Drublic in full + more) | TISM (exclusive: first shows in 19 years!) | The Amity Affliction | Gojira | ONE OK ROCK

Rest In Alphabetical Order:

3OH!3 | Blood Command | Chasing Ghosts | Cosmic Psychos | Electric Callboy

Fever 333 | Jinjer | JXDN | Kisschasy (Performing ‘United Paper People’ In Full)

Lacuna Coil | Millencolin | Nova Twins | Polaris | RedHook | Regurgitator

Sabaton | Sleeping With Sirens | Soulfly | The Story So Far | Thornhill

Friday, December 2nd

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC (15+)

Saturday, December 3rd

Centennial Park, Sydney, NSW (18+)

Sunday, December 4th

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD (15+)