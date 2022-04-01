Masked Wolf and Bring Me the Horizon have released their new joint single, ‘Fallout’, after teasing the song earlier this week.

The British rockers previously shared a 15 second snippet of their collaboration with the Australian rapper and now the full thing is here. Oli Sykes’ signature growl syncs well with the Sydney MC’s energetic verses, with BMTH providing some amply aggressive instrumental thrashing.

“I haven’t done a collaboration that felt dark; I always felt that my brand had that edge of darkness to it, and I was waiting for the right opportunity to come along,” Masked Wolf says. “When I heard ‘Fallout’, it grabbed me straight away. The way I felt like I was meant to be in the rubble but could still be brought out, that’s the feeling it gave me.

The way the song builds over time made me feel like there was nothing wrong with it at all. To me, it’s perfectly structured and gives me the emotions I love diving deeper into when writing songs.”

Sykes also shared his happiness about the single: “This collaboration came around in a super interesting way with talk of us making something for a film, so we had to approach it in a different way, which resulted in a really dark and cinematic vibe, and we felt HVDES’ influence fit so perfectly for that mood.

Then adding Wolf’s vocals onto it gave it this deeper feel, which is again another totally new world for Bring Me The Horizon to step into.”

Masked Wolf first came to worldwide prominence for the viral rap ‘Astronaut in the Ocean’. A sleeper hit last year, it reached number four on the ARIA Singles Chart and number six on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The rapper is set to tour regional Australia in May as part of the Groovin the Moo lineup.

For BMTH, ‘Fallout’ is the latest in a string of curious collaborations. Following their joint performance at the 2022 BRIT Awards, the band and Ed Sheeran released a hard rock studio version of the latter’s track ‘Bad Habits’ in February. They also appear on ‘maybe’, a track from Machine Gun Kelly‘s new album Mainstream Sellout.

‘Fallout’ is out now on all platforms.

Check out ‘Fallout’ by Bring Me the Horizon and Masked Wolf: