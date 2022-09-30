Stand-up comedians famously get nervous about who’s onstage before them, and it turns out bands are no different. Just ask Bring Me the Horizon’s Oli Sykes.

Sykes revealed that he really didn’t fancy following Fever 333 onstage. “I mean we’ve taken them on tour, but every time I watch our friends, the Fever… They are just — I think we go quite hard onstage but then you watch those guys (expletive) and you’re like, ‘F–k, man, how are we gonna top this?’ We can’t,” the singer told Loudwire Nights during a chat at Louder Than Life Festival.

Considering just how hard BMTH go, that’s definitely saying something. “It’s chaos, man. They’re sick, though. Love it,” Sykes added.

Elsewhere in the Loudwire Nights chat, the singer talked about the band’s studio, which just so happens to be located on their current tour bus. That makes it easy to keep working on music on the road.

“There’s a lot of reasons that it’s good that it’s coming a bit slower, but the biggest reason is that it’s gonna be a f–king great record because not one song on that record is gonna be filler. It’s just all gonna be solid s–t,” he said.

If you want to see what all the fuss is about, Fever 333 have several festival appearances coming up. After playing Monster Energy Aftershock 2022 in Sacramento, California in October, and Festival Corona Capital 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico in November, the U.S. rockers will then head to Australia to play Good Things 2022 in Melbourne and Sydney in December (more information here).

BMTH, meanwhile, are currently on a massive North American tour with Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain (find tickets here). They’ll also be appearing at Good Things 2022 at the end of the year as headliners.

Check out Fever 333 live: