Grandson and Fever 333 have shared their covers of two classic Linkin Park tracks from their seminal album Hybrid Theory.

As per NME, they combined for a special double A-side Spotify Singles recording. Grandson put their own spin on ‘One Step Closer’ while Fever 333 covered ‘In The End’.

Grandson said of his version: “Chester is an all-time great, and I could never try and sing like he does. We had to pitch the song down just so I could come close to hitting the notes in this song. I just wanted to try and pay homage and do this incredible song justice.

Fever 333’s Jason Aalon Butler also added: “‘In The End’ was the song that made me believe that rap and rock still belonged together. I studied their tasteful marriage of the two styles from that moment on and created my own music with that in mind.

“I wish I could tell my 14-year-old self that one day I’d receive a DM from Mike Shinoda about him liking my music. I wish even more that I could tell my younger self he’d offer to share his talents and energy with me to make more music. I don’t think 14-year-old me would believe it, though. 35-year-old me still doesn’t.”

It comes as people are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of Hybrid Theory, which came out on October 24th, 2000.

Linkin Park recently shared unseen footage behind the making of their video for ‘One Step Closer’ to mark the occasion. It sees the youthful band anticipating the arrival of their seminal debut record.

The late Chester Bennington explains during the footage why that song was the lead single from the album. “The song itself is a very good representation of the group as far as the riffs and the power of the song, and the aggression of it,” he said. “Lyrically, it’s just about being fed up, and expressing that angst we all feel…”