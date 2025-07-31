Brisbane Festival is turning up the volume in 2025, unveiling a jam-packed contemporary music program that champions Australian talent across every genre, from boundary-pushing electronic and garage pop to soulful acoustic and genre-bending classical collaborations.

Tivoli in the Round returns for another headline season, once again transforming the iconic venue into an intimate 360-degree stage setup. Hometown hero Mallrat kicks things off on September 5th with support from the ethereal Sissy and 2Charm, the dreamy new side project of Cub Sport’s Tim Nelson and Sam Netterfield.

The run continues with Phantastic Ferniture’s long-awaited return on September 9th, alongside indie-folk standout Juice Webster. Blues revivalist C.W. Stoneking brings his old-world charm to the stage on September 10th with cosmic country star Freya Josephine Hollick. On September 12th, Scottish techno favourite Franck delivers a club-ready night with ISGWAN, Emma Moon and SF Fudge, while house heavyweight Odd Mob closes the Tivoli series in style on September 13th.

The Brisbane Powerhouse lineup mixes classical and contemporary in equally unexpected ways. On September 14th, ARIA-nominated violinist Véronique Serret will perform ‘Migrating Bird’ live for the first time, joined by yidaki master William Barton. That same night, ‘100 Guitars’ will bring together a hundred community guitarists in a wall-of-sound performance led by Topology and Tim Brady. Later in the month, the JADE Ensemble’s ‘響和 Kyo-Wa, Harmonic Resonance’ (September 18th) promises a cross-cultural soundscape blending didgeridoo, Japanese koto, Nepalese tabla and experimental guitar. Brisbane’s own Hannah Macklin follows on September 20th with a genre-bending set exploring dreaming, regeneration and improvisation.

Over at The Princess Theatre, a rare run of shows is already generating buzz. Sarah Blasko has added a second performance on September 23rd after her first show quickly sold out, revisiting The Overture & The Underscore and What The Sea Wants, The Sea Will Have. Other sold-out acts include John Butler with Emma Donovan (September 19th) and UK rockers Wunderhorse (September 24th). Still to come: Winston Surfshirt (September 26th) and Indo Warehouse (September 27th) bringing their globally-influenced house grooves from New York.

Outside the traditional venues, the already announced Night at the Parkland series will take over Roma Street Parkland Amphitheatre from September 12th–21st with huge outdoor sets from ICEHOUSE, Lime Cordiale, Amy Shark, Grinspoon, Xavier Rudd, Cut Copy, James Johnston and more.

For those chasing more grassroots vibes, Brisbane Serenades returns with a series of free community concerts around the city, from ‘Pasifika Made’ at Brisbane Powerhouse (September 7th) to the ‘Moorooka Block Party’ (September 13th), ‘Manly Serenades’ (September 12th), and ‘St Lucia Serenades’ (September 20th). Each one celebrates the diverse musical identities of the city’s suburbs and the communities that call them home.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Late-night revellers can head to the Festival Club at QPAC’s Melbourne St Green, which will feature a rotating cast of resident DJs including Richie Lestrange, GALLEON and QUIVR, plus food trucks, drinks and late-night dance floor energy every weekend of the fest.

Brisbane Festival runs September 5th til 27th 2025. Full program and tickets available now via www.brisbanefestival.com.au.