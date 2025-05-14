Night at the Barracks is back for 2025—and it’s making moves.

The award-winning series will once again take over Manly’s historic North Head Sanctuary from September 12th to October 5th, but in a major expansion, it’s also launching a brand-new Brisbane edition, Night at the Parkland, with shows running September 5th–14th at the Roma Street Parkland Amphitheatre.

The 2025 lineup is stacked with Aussie heavyweights. Returning favourites like ICEHOUSE, Amy Shark, Cut Copy (playing a classics set with KLP), and Grinspoon (celebrating their 30th anniversary) are confirmed for both cities.

Brisbane will also feature Xavier Rudd and Jack River, while the Sydney run will host exclusive sets from Missy Higgins, Hoodoo Gurus (celebrating Mars Needs Guitars’ 40th anniversary), and a special Fleetwood Mac legacy show featuring Kav Temperley, Fanny Lumsden, and more.

The series is presented by independent promoters Second Sunday, the fully Australian-owned company co-founded by Brendan Maher and Cameron Coghlan. For them, the Brisbane expansion marks a natural next step.

“With the fourth installation of Night at the Barracks, and the announcement of our expansion into Brisbane with Night at The Parkland, we are proud to showcase the best of Australian music,” says Maher. “Over the last three years we’ve hosted over 30 headline and 70 support acts on our stage, with a strong emphasis on up-and-coming local artists. We’re excited to bring that same opportunity to emerging acts as we grow.”

Coghlan says the move into Brisbane has been carefully considered from the ground up. “Today is a special milestone as we bring our beloved Night at the Barracks concept to life in Brisbane,” he says. “With a strong focus on sustainability, elevated production values, and a premium audience experience, we’ve considered every detail. We want audiences and artists to have an incredible evening out.”

Tickets for Night at the Parkland go on sale Tuesday, 27th May, while Night at the Barracks tickets will be available from Wednesday, 21st May. Full lineup and details can be found at nightatthebarracks.com.au and nightattheparkland.com.au.