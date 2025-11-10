Details have been revealed for Brisbane’s new outdoor live concert series, On the Banks.

The inaugural series will bring some acclaimed international and local acts to the Cultural Forecourt in South Bank throughout March of next year.

The series is the result of a partnership between the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and South Bank Corporation. It will “transform the riverside green space into a vibrant live music venue with bars and catering on the Brisbane River, against the iconic backdrop of the city skyline,” according to a press release.

On the Banks 2026 will run from March 1st-22nd. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 14th via the official website.

The series kicks off on the first of the month with Droppin’ Science, a night dedicated to hip-hop in all its forms, featuring legends like De La Soul and rising stars like Miss Kaninna.

On March 6th, Mike Skinner’s legendary UK garage project The Streets will perform A Grand Don’t Come for Free in full for the first time ever.

The following day, Australia’s feel-good phenomenon, Disco Club, will light up On the Banks for International Women’s Day weekend, playing hits from the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and beyond.

March 15th will see local legend Bernard Fanning celebrate the 20th anniversary of Tea & Sympathy accompanied by some special guests including Kasey Chambers and Georgia Mooney.

It’s Peach PRC‘s turn on March 19th, bringing her plethora of pop gems to Brisbane.

Blockbuster, a colourful blend of Punjabi music, food and cultural flair, will take over the series on March 21st, before the series culminates with a performance by New Zealand singer-songwriter Marlon Williams the following day.

On the Banks 2026

Presented by QPAC & South Bank Corporation

Ticket information available here

Sunday, March 1st

Droppin’ Science: De La Soul, Oddisee & Good Compny & Miss Kaninna

Friday, March 6th

The Streets (Supported by Double J)

Saturday, March 7th

Disco Club

Sunday, March 15th

Bernard Fanning with Kasey Chambers, The Paper Kites, Troy & Jem Cassar-Daley, Georgia Mooney

Thursday, March 19th

Peach PRC with Maude Latour, Salty (Supported by triple j)

Saturday, March 21st

Blockbuster

Sunday, March 22nd

Marlon Williams