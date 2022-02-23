Britney Spears has offered a further response to her sister Jamie Lynn’s recent controversial interviews.

The singer just posted a lengthy message to her sister on Instagram, questioning some of the things she said in those interviews. “I’m sorry I called you scum but why did you lie about when I went home??? It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad!!!” she said.

“And if I wasn’t your sister I would believe everything you’re saying in your interviews… you’re actually believable!!! It’s scary!!! You and dad pushed me in the corner about my broken foot and you guys were poking at it… I felt ganged up on so I said ‘shut the fuck up!!!’

I never stick up for myself, so you were shocked!!! All you said was, ‘dad was poking at your foot, I never touched you !!!’… you then went into the closet and screamed like a drama queen for like an hour and I was confused??? Aren’t I supposed to be the one screaming???

I never screamed at you in front of anyone… what you don’t know is that when you were screaming and yelling in Mom’s closet, one of the kids came out and said to me, ‘You need to go say you’re sorry to momma !!’ FOR WHAT??? I didn’t do anything!!!

Britney continued by calling out how domineering Jamie Lynn supposedly can get. “Let’s not even start about how you would never let me hold the baby… momma’s mouth dropped because you would never say anything… you would just yank her out of my arms!!!!

You acted like you owned that household and I’m sorry you were too much… I know dad has taken a back seat because he doesn’t do the conservatorship anymore so I guess you’re feeling that your little sassy ass can boss them around, but I’m here as your older sister to keep it real with you and put you in your place!!!”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

She concluded: “You have the right to tell your story but honestly the timing… right when people are just counting down the the seconds until I do something wrong, you come out and literally say hurtful things about me lying … that’s being so unsupportive and it’s kind of insane… I’m honestly wondering if this is all a joke and you’re testing me because this is so far from you it’s not even funny…”

Britney’s latest post is probably just a taster of what’s to come: it was revealed earlier this week that she’s landed a “record-breaking” publishing deal to release a tell-all memoir. The book will discuss her rise to fame, her relationship with her family, and her conservatorship ordeal.

Jamie Lynn hasn’t responded to Britney’s latest post at the time of writing. Stay tuned for further updates as they come.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.