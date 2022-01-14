Britney Spears was never going to take her sister Jamie Lynn’s recent explosive ABC News interview lying down.

The recently freed star posted a series of Notes App screenshots to Twitter in which she discussed her thoughts on the interview and revealed she had a fever of 104 degrees. “It was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring,” Britney wrote.

Jamie Lynn used the interview to promote her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, and had some unkind words for her sister, including saying that some of Britney’s past behaviour had been “erratic.” She also defended her tribute performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, when she sang remixes of some of Britney’s songs.

“She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time… so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY ???” Britney clapped back. “Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs… I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!”

Britney continued by writing about her family as a whole. “My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one while I have a 104 fever, not being able to move in my bed !!!! My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them !!!!”

Jamie Lynn hasn’t responded yet to Britney’s post. With the singer’s legal battles not yet over, expect this one to rumble on.

