The very public beef between Britney Spears and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears has taken a dramatic turn.

Things really kicked off when Jamie Lynn did an interview on Good Morning America to promote her memoir Things I Should Have Said. During the interview she claimed that she tried to stop Britney’s conservatorship.

Shortly after the episode aired, Britney responded via Twitter saying: “my family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one while I have a 104 fever, not being able to move in my bed !!!! My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them !!!!”

Jamie Lynn Spears retaliated with a lengthy text post on Instagram stories.

"I hate to burst my sister's bubble, but my book is not about her. I can't help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I've worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I've built my career in spite of just being someone's little sister," she wrote.

Adding, “There are no sides, and I don’t want drama, but I’m speaking my truth to heal my trauma, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same. No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long.”

Now, Britney has slammed Jamie Lynn’s latest statement, saying she’s “stooped to a whole new level of low”. She’s also disputed a claim in Jamie Lyn’s book that said Britney locked the two of them in a room with a knife.

I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such !!! The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut,” Britney wrote.

“Now and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone …. I’m actually very confused about you making that up because honestly not like you at all !!!!”